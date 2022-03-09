GRTV News - Naughty Dog confirmed to have another game in development

One that isn't Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and one that is thought to be Uncharted.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today what we're going to be talking about is Naughty Dog, because, well we know what they're working on right now and that is Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, but it turns out they're also working on something else. This has been revealed by Neil Druckmann in an interview on a podcast where he notes that a second project is in the pipeline, is in development, that he isn't necessarily helming it, that he's in more of a producer role and overseeing what's happening, but that it is in the works. This has obviously led to a little bit of speculation among the fanbase about what could be in the pipeline, and you would assume if Druckmann isn't working on it that it probably isn't The Last of Us, so the question is what is it? But anyway, let's dive on in. Naughty Dog is working on another new game besides Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, but we don't know what it is, which means the speculations are already running rampant. So during December's The Game Awards, Naughty Dog announced its next action adventure, Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet. It was shown with an early trailer, which didn't quite get the good reception from certain parts of the fanbase that the studio might have been accustomed to. But those who had hoped that they would instead make a sequel to one of their classics do not have to be disappointed. Studio head Neil Druckmann has now announced via the podcast Press X to Continue that they are also working on another game. There's another game at Naughty Dog being worked on, and I am more of a producer role than get to mentor and watch this other team give feedback and be like the executive in the room. According to the usually reliable Insider Gaming, it's likely not a new The Last of Us, but possibly an Uncharted. Sean Esquiag, who previously worked on both of these game series, is in charge of the still-secret project. It's been nine years since the last mainline Uncharted, named Uncharted 4 Thief's End, even if Uncharted Lost Legacy did follow it, and there have been rumours of a new adventure starring Nathan Drake's daughter Cassie Drake."
"But I guess we're not the only ones who think that it sounds exciting, right?So yeah, Naughty Dog are working on something else. I personally would love a new Uncharted.I think it'd be more interesting than another Last of Us, just because I think we're a bit overwhelmed with The Last of Us stuff these days, with the TV series, the constant re-releases and remakes of Part 1 and Part 2. I think it's primed and ready for Uncharted to sort of take the reins again for a little bit. And Uncharted as well is some of the best action-adventure games you can play. So I'd love a new Uncharted game. They haven't announced this obviously, and well, considering we know that Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet exists and we know how long they've, well, we know that they announced it sort of last year, we know that it's probably going to be coming out in 2026 at the earliest. It does mean that we probably shouldn't expect whatever this game is, if it is an Uncharted or not, to arrive any time soon. Naughty Dog's quite a big developer, but they don't tend to rush their games. So if, let's say, Intergalactic comes out in 2026 or later, 2027, this, whatever this project is, is probably looking at like a 29, 30 sort of release date. So it's quite a while away yet still. But yeah, they are working on another game. It doesn't look like it's a Last of Us project. No doubt that'll be what they'll shift over to once Intergalactic's out the door, no Naughty Dog. But yeah, the key thing is to know that Naughty Dog is working on a second project. It's not exactly clear what it is, but this very famed game development studio does have something else in the works alongside the, let's say, polarising Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet. But that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."