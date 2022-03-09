GRTV News - A Garfield Kart sequel has been rated in Australia

Is the real king of kart racing about to make his return?
but without further ado today we're talking some exciting, very exciting news for Garfield Cart fans, it's a Monday morning, it might not be the most exciting, well the Monday morning I should say has been and gone and usually it's a very very sort of drab time of the week for gaming news because usually we're going to wait until later in the week until things really kick into gear, especially when it comes to gaming movies, we've got some weekend blockbuster stuff, but I thought this is exciting stuff, this is a new game potentially being released or potentially being ready to announce as it's an unannounced Garfield Cart sequel, has been spotted on the Australian classifications board and has been rated G for general, so this game is going to be allegedly called Garfield Cart 2 All You Can Drift, the original Garfield Cart was Furious Racing, I believe you should pronounce it rather than Furious Racing because Garfield doesn't look very furious in the images for it, however it seems that he could be back racing again, just coinciding with the launch of Nintendo's Mario Kart World, which is obviously going to be a similar sort of kart racing type of experience, but Garfield Cart is a game that a lot of people seem to like beyond just the meme of it being Garfield Cart, I believe it currently has a pretty positive review rating on Steam and while a lot of people are sort of poking fun in a way at Garfield Cart having his own racing game, there's a lot of people that did seem to enjoy it, Garfield Cart Furious Racing as of right now has a very positive overall rating on Steam with 89% of those reviews being positive, so it's nice to see that people are still very much keen on this game series getting a new entry. The initial Garfield Cart was released in 2013, Garfield Cart Furious Racing was in 2019, so it's been six years since we've seen a Garfield Cart game and it seems that this will also come from publisher Microids, but under a different developer known as, let me find the name, Eden Games there. So it's still exciting stuff, but again whenever we look at even like ratings boards it's always worth taking the smallest pinch of salt because while ratings boards nine times out of ten are going to be official and good for stuff, that doesn't mean that we necessarily know when the game is going to be announced or even released. A lot of the time a game that's been announced will be rated a few months before it releases, but sometimes this can be proven to be wrong, Digimon Survive I remember that absolute debacle that was years and years of it getting delayed and delayed and delayed and rated and rated and rated again, but for games that haven't been announced, we'll have to see, it could be a surprise announcement at the upcoming Summer Games Fest, it could be that we're having to wait months and months and months until we hear more about this, it might be a mistake. I doubt that, considering it's probably time for a new Garfield Kart and the games do seem to be quite popular, even with the looming threat of Mario Kart World.
"But yeah, stick it to Mario Kart World, Garfield Kart 2 or you can drift, I want to see it, do you want to see it? Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more TRTV news, goodbye!"