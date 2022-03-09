GRTV News - Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to launch on Switch 2 later this year

Somewhat in-line with the long-expected 'next-gen' update for the game.
"Red Dead Redemption 2 Next Gen Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 may arrive this year. Sources close to Rockstar indicate that the port is as real as the Next Gen update and could complete the release schedule for the new console. Earlier this year, in the midst of a flurry of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks just before its official reveal video, publications such as GearHeads heard the inevitable rumours about the first Nintendo and third-party games that would accompany the console. We heard of Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction, Final Fantasy 7 and Elden Ring, titles finally confirmed at the Nintendo Switch 2 direct presentation in April. But there was one big rumoured game that we'd heard of and who yet missed the party, Red Dead Redemption 2. And it's happened again. Gamereactor has heard from sources close to Rockstar that the acclaimed World West Open World Opus, considered one of the best video games ever, is not only on its way to Nintendo Switch 2 but could be coming to the new console as soon as later this year. The very same has been heard and is corroborated over at Nintenduo and from different sources. What's more, Red Dead Redemption 2 for Switch 2 wouldn't be coming alone or as a one-off move, but it's possible that it would be coming at the same time or somewhat later as an update to the game for current-gen hardware, one of the so-called Next Gen Upgrade patches that brings the graphics and performance of Red Dead Redemption 2 up to date for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Of course, plans change, especially when talking about turbulent few years in the gaming industry and about a Rockstar and Nintendo that are also readjusting their schedules. With the recent delay of GTA 6 to the next fiscal year, there have already been other rumours such as the recent one about GTA 4 for PS4 and Switch 1 following the adaptation of the first RDR or the consequent possibility of the Switch 2 stock being reduced for the calendar year. Will GTA 5 and GTA 6 come to the Switch 2 afterwards? A Nintendo and Rockstar, Rockstar and Nintendo, two giants that have collaborated sporadically in the past but which, coincidentally, are the stars of the two biggest events of the next 12 months and 10 days. They seem destined to understand each other more than ever and RDR 2 would be the best starting point if the intel is accurate and it'd be already galloping towards the new hybrid system."
"So if you haven't yet had a chance to play Red Dead Redemption 2, for which there have been over 75 million people or so that have bought a copy to the game since it launched in 2018, you might be able to do it very very soon on Switch 2. Again, the successor system launches in around two weeks time. Two weeks, three weeks time. Two weeks, three weeks. Very soon, put it that way. And we're expecting from these sources that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming to the Switch 2 sometime later this year. Around the same sort of expected next-gen patch for Red Dead Redemption 2. People have been asking about that for years now. They've been wanting to be able to play the game in better frame rates and better graphical quality on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles that should really run the game much better than they do. Although, granted, Xbox can take advantage of its different software pieces to improve its performance but not like a native proper enhancement improvement coming directly from the developer itself. But again, this is all information sourced from people close to Spain, essentially. So we'll have to stay tuned until Rockstar gives us an official confirmation. But it does seem highly likely this is on its way, especially considering how you look at what happened with the original Red Dead Redemption, which very recently got a port to a bunch of different platforms and quality improvements and whatnot."
