Cannes Film Festival 2025 - The End

David Caballero bids farewell to the Cannes Film Festival 2025. To be continued...
"Okay guys, this is it. This is my first Cannes Film Festival, the 78th.I hope to be back for the 79th in a year's time.It's been quite the experience. I learned a lot. I know how it works now."
"I took a little bit of, like a bit of everything, not much of anything.But I enjoyed it and I will bring you my full coverage.And now it's time for the batch drop moment, which is a tradition at Gamereactor.And let's do it in front of this beautiful fountain here."