Cannes Film Festival 2025 - Accreditations

David Caballero explains the levelling system behind the Cannes accreditation badges.
"Alright, did you know Cannes episode 78?Did you know there is an RPG leveling system to Cannes accreditation badges?So, as it turns out, this is of course our first time, this is sort of like an orange, yellow-orange stripe and I would say that's sort of level 1, something like that I've seen press with blue level, that gets you more access to areas and events and sort of priority queue for tickets and I've heard, and I think this is fantastic, I've heard there is a pink stripe with a yellow dot and that is top level, that's the level cap here and that's reserved for very veteran movie journalists and I think that's just something beautiful, something of respect to their job, to their craft, to what they've been doing for many years some of them going back to the 80s, they've been covering Cannes since the 80s and I think that's lovely I'm not sure we're gonna make it that far and we're gonna level up every single year but I for sure want us to level up next year at the very least"