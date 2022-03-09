Cannes Film Festival 2025 - The Wave (Sebastián Lelio)

David Caballero eats popcorn for breakfast and reflects on the difference between covering video game events and film festivals.
"Hi friends, I'm leaving the Cineum Theatre in Cannes.I've just attended my first screener of the day.It's a movie called La Ola, The Wave, Argentinian and Chilean."
"It's a protest movie, it's very Cannes, very typical.I have thoughts to share, I think I will review it.I think it has a very powerful couple of moments, but also it sort of dilutes itself.But I will give you my more extended review."
"There's something interesting I felt while watching this movie.Not because of the movie itself, but because of the time spent.I'm more used, as you all know, to covering video game events.Rarely do we have more than 20, 30, perhaps 45 minutes to try out a new game in these events."
"You know, the Gamescoms and the E3s, even the smaller Summer Game Fest, etc.Normally, unless it's dedicated to a specific game, you wouldn't have much longer than that, right?And for those occasions you feel the rush that you have to be over, you have to get to the next appointment.They're normally back-to-back until you make the most of your time."
"So you know where I'm going, right?This has happened to me for a full two-hour screener.I understand it, I try to be calm, but at the same time I'm in work mood, even if it's a Sunday.And I'm like, should I leave? Shall I go to the next event?Shall I try and catch the next appointment?How can I spend two hours here and perhaps another two hours in a later screener that eats up a lot of your time during an event, right?But of course it is what it is."
"It's a matter of understanding the pacing and how the movie works.It might sound weird, but it's something I felt that I wanted to share.Next up, I'm heading back to the festival venue, so I'll keep you updated."