Cannes Film Festival 2025 - May 18 Coverage

David Caballero shares his plans for May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
"Good morning, starting the day off with a coffee in a Uber, I'm attending a screener at the Cineum Theatre, which is part of the event, but it's not part of the Cannes Festival venue itself, it's like 20 minutes from the actual venue, and it was the reason why I couldn't attend my first screening yesterday, because I first had to get the badge, and it was too far for me to reach the first appointment for a screener."
"I'm going to watch an Argentinian movie called La Ola, The Wave, I will let you know more about my impressions, etc.And I do have a pretty varied day otherwise, it's going to be more industry focused, I will be attending an event with Crunchyroll, which is about animation and how animation is impacting traditional cinema."
"And also later today we have the panel by Hideo Kojima about Death Stranding 2 and new narrative techniques, both are part of the Marché du Film, which as I said yesterday is the industry side of things here in Cannes.I have plenty of other things to do, so I will keep sharing with you, stay tuned."