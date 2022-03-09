We're Ready for Cannes Film Festival

It took us over a year to get here, but we made it. Are you ready for Cannes Film Festival?
"Bonjour friends, good morning from Cannes. I'm here to cover the 78th film festival on behalf of Gamereactor and I have to say that just to get here has been a journey in itself that lasted for more than a year but you know I just got my badge and I'm ready to do some work. It's windy, it's a little bit cloudy, it's beautiful and what will you be doing there David? Well, in the background you see one of the several theatres we can attend for screeners. It's pretty tricky for us to attend the major screeners for premieres and in competition films but I'll try and do my best in that regard but other than attending screeners and watching movies I'm here to also try and catch a bunch of interviews. It will be very ad hoc. I'm here mostly to learn, to get acquainted with the festival so that we can bring you the best, most fitting coverage in the following years. We'll also be attending some of the panels at the Marché du Film which is the industry side of Cannes and I will also get immersed in the immersive competition experiences which some of them are AR, VR, even video game related so they are kind of closer to what we do at Gamereactor traditionally. So I just have to say stay tuned for my coverage and I will do my best and I will enjoy and I will share it all with you."