A Man of Sand, Ink, and Soul - Dave McKean Comicon Napoli Interview

A deep, heartfelt chat with the renowned artist many of you know and love from his cover art and his graphic novels. Here we discuss Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, a collage of techniques, and we also have a brief "conversation about AI". [Dave's mic registered some technical issues for the duration of this interview -hence the lower-quality voice and the less balanced audio- and we apologise for it]