GRTV News - The Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 100 million units in 5 years

Could this be one of the biggest console launches ever?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we're talking the Nintendo Switch 2, now we are just weeks away from the Nintendo Switch 2's launch, it is coming out on the 5th of June I believe 2025, but it feels like we've been talking about it for years, kind of because we have, because there's been all sorts of leaks and the official reveals and things like that, but now we're still going to be talking about it for years to come it seems, because apparently this thing could be selling 100 million units within 5 years, that's according to analysts at DFC, which is a veteran firm which was speaking to Eurogamer about the potential of the Nintendo Switch 2 this year and beyond. So essentially we have already seen some figures from Nintendo about the Switch 2's projected launch sales in the first 9 months up until the end of March 2026, which would be the end of the financial year this year and it seems that Nintendo is pretty hoping for a big launch with about 15 million units I believe they're anticipating to sell within that first 9 month period, but DFC notes that they only sort of thought that they were going to sell about 10 million units for the Nintendo Switch and ended up doing 15 million units in that same time frame, so DFC believes this is quite a conservative estimate from the Switch makers Nintendo and they think that we could see 20 million units within that first 5 months, this would then pack on to be 100 million units within the first 5 years by 2029. Now DFC also expects that we could see Nintendo become the primary partner for third party games with the Nintendo Switch 2 considering it's increased power allows you to play games that you could otherwise only play on the PS5 or the Xbox or a PC, but console wise that you could only play on these newer more powerful consoles, games like Cyberpunk and other things which were pretty big power draws that couldn't even run on the PS4 or the Xbox One are now being playable on the Nintendo Switch, it means that console wise a lot of third party developers might look to Nintendo more so than they might do Microsoft or Sony. So DFC here, I'll just read out what they've said, DFC forecasts that by the end of 2029 the Switch 2 will have sold over 100 million units making it the leading console system by a wide margin, the next few years could see Nintendo for the first time becoming the primary partner for third party game publishers. So essentially this is also something that is compounded by the GTA 6 delay it seems especially when we're talking about the first 9 months of the Nintendo Switch 2 because without GTA 6 coming out to give people things to spend on they are going to mostly apparently be spending their money on the Nintendo Switch 2 when we're talking about gaming, so again GTA still makes its presence known despite it being kicked out of 2025. So apart from that though it does seem like Nintendo Switch 2 could be one of the biggest console launches ever, it's worth noting that the Nintendo Switch is currently the 3rd most popular console of all time and has sold 152 million units at the time of writing, the Playstation 5 has sold 77.8 million units at the time of writing and it's been out for nearly 5 years so the Nintendo Switch 2 could be a massive massive console it seems but we'll just have to see because all these forecasts don't mean anything until the console actually launches and we'll see what the actual sales numbers are like. But let me know, do you think the Nintendo Switch 2 will reach the sales forecast, do you think it will be stronger, do you think it will be potentially weaker? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"