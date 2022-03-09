GRTV News - Hideo Kojima is preparing Kojima Productions for his eventual passing

The visionary developer has created a USB stick full of ideas for staff to use when he's gone.
"For the simple reason that he's done a recent interview actually where he's revealed what his sort of plans are for preparing Kojima productions for when he eventually either you know retires or sadly passes away. I mean granted Kojima isn't that old he's I think he's around 60 years old so this is like this is proper sort of prepping material but it is interesting to hear how one of the most sort of creative and visionary minds of the gaming world is approaching leaving behind an industry that will you know never have existed without him really before. And he did this in an interview with Edge magazine where he revealed that he has already created a USB stick full of ideas that he's handed to his assistant and you know should he ever pass away maybe you know earlier than expected at the Kojima Productions staff will at least have a you know a big file full of ideas straight from the mind of Hideo Kojima. So let's have a look and see what he said. Hideo Kojima secures his legacy with a USB stick full of ideas this is a fear for me what happens to Kojima Productions after I'm gone. I don't want them to manage to just manage our existing IP. So how many of you have wondered what will happen the day some of the industry's greatest visionaries are no more Shigeru Miyamoto Hideo Kojima John Carmack Sid Meier etc. Will it create a creative vacuum or have they already passed on many of their skills to the next generation. In this specific case of Nintendo the future seems thankfully quite secure with good internal knowledge sharing where people like Miyamoto have not been directly responsible for games for quite some time but more as advisors. But Hideo Kojima has gone a different way and in preparation for his passing when it happens he has left a kind of creative testament behind him. In an interview with Edge Hideo Kojima says after turning 60 and suffering a more serious illness during the pandemic he began to reflect on his mortality as well as the future of Kojima Productions."
"This led him to create a USB stick filled with game ideas which he handed over to his personal assistants with the hope that the company will create or continue to create unique games even after his passing. To Edge thanks VGC Kojima said turning 60 was less of a turning point in my life than my experience during the pandemic. I fell seriously ill at a time and also had an eye operation. Until then I didn't think I was old you know I just didn't feel my age and I assumed I would be able to create for as long as I lived. But then I became sick and I couldn't create anything and I saw a lot of people around me passing away at the time. I was confronted with death. Of course I recovered but now I was thinking wait how many years do I have left to make a game or a film? Perhaps I have 10 years."
"I gave a USB stick with all my ideas on it to my personal assistant well kind of like a will. Perhaps they could continue to make things after I'm gone at Kojima Productions.This is a fear for me. What happens to Kojima Productions after I'm gone? I don't want them to just manage our existing IP. What do you think of the solution? Should more big game creators do the same? Now on one hand I look at it and I go you know credit to Kojima for looking at this and going you know this is my developer and I want to make sure that once whoever takes over after me that person or those people they don't just create the same stuff you know. We're not talking you know 10 years after Kojima's gone that we're on Death Stranding 5 or something like that. He wants people to continue to create fresh ideas and he's given them a bunch of fresh ideas. On that hand you can kind of respect it. On the other hand it's like kind of move on a little bit you know. Let someone else take over the reins a little bit and share their own experiences. Let other creatives be creative you know. It's a kind of an unusual thing. I don't think we've ever really seen many people have to prepare for things like this because well again you know video games are kind of unique in their creative vision in that regard because they're very different to pretty much every other entertainment medium. So it's perhaps something that we've not really ever had to think about before in the entertainment sphere but Kojima's already looking at it again as the visionary he is to sort of carve out a path and sort of say this is how I'm going to do it. You guys can do it your own way or you can follow something like that."
"So it's very interesting actually. It's a multifaceted idea that Kojima has once again come up with here and it just shows how sort of special he is as a creator and a video game developer regardless of whether you actually identify and you fall in love with the games he creates because they are quirky and they are strange and you know Death Stranding in particular is particularly polarizing and divisive. Some people love it some people hate it. I think everyone can appreciate it though for what it is as a really interesting creative work."