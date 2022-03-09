Pokémon The Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals Set (Quick Look) - I Wanna Be the Very Best...

We take a look at a brand new set of Pokémon cards, which make up the Destined Rivals collection that is launching in full around the world at the end of May 2025.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's an exciting day because today is the official embargo drop as you're watching this for coverage of the brand new Pokemon TCG set called Destined Rivals."
"If you don't know, Pokemon TCG or trading card game has been heating up over the past sort of five years.It seems to completely counterproductive or diametrically opposed to any other sort of technological advancement in 2025 that we're going back to looking endearingly at small pieces of cardboard and it's fantastic."
"It is completely opposite, you know, other forms of play and collecting which are becoming more and more digital and it seems that even something like Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket for iOS and Android hasn't really snuffed out the physical trading card game market.On the contrary, it's healthier now than it almost ever has before."
"And this set, Destined Rivals, which arrives right now, well, that is perhaps the most anticipated set for years.And that is for two reasons.One, as I just stated, these cards are just more popular than they ever have been."
"And two, the Destined Rivals set is all about Team Rocket.And if you remember, Team Rocket actually had their own set back in the late 90s, early noughts I believe, where I used to collect them as a kid.And that was when they debuted dark versions of existing Pokemon or Team Rocket's something or Giovanni's Persian or something like that."
"That was a big deal back then.And I actually, when I rummaged around my loft some months ago and I found my own old cards, as you can see Sabrina's Alakazam, I actually found some old cards from the original Rocket set."
"There is Giovanni's Persian right there and Dark Vileplume, Dark Feraligatr, Dark Typhlosion.These were part of that set and became immediate fan hits, which is also something which has a big influence on their valuation today.So that leaves us to Destined Rivals."
"We have been sent these little booster pack boxes.So that means they're just a few booster packs in here alongside a basic sort of build deck and a little overview of what kind of cards that you can find in that set in general.And then obviously the Elite Trainer Box or within sort of the fandom, ETBs."
"Now this ETB is pretty, these become rather expensive rather quickly, but they do come with these cool pamphlets where you can see all of the cards.And if you want to go into those cards, they launch on May 30th.There are 240 cards here, 85 Trainers Pokémon, that includes 45 from Team Rocket themselves."
"There are 17 EX cards like the Team Rocket's Persian EX, for instance, which is right there alongside 10 Trainer EX cards and 45 special illustrations.Six of them are hyper rares.There are already Japanese versions of this set in the wild, which means that the market has already decided on what cards are the absolute chase cards."
"Giovanni's Mewtwo can be sold for a little under $500 already.Or Team Rocket's Moltres EX is also very nice and it's valuated very highly.So if you choose to get an ETB, which I would urge you to do if you're into Pokémon TCG, well then you'll get a lot of different stuff."
"If you remove this little divider here, we'll get a whole host of booster card packs, which is obviously awesome.But it is beyond those booster card packs that you get some cool things, particularly if you're starting out."
"So brand new coins to flip, because that happens quite often when you are battling.A special pair of dice.These seem to be pretty natural.Then there's a Team Rocket die in there, which is really cool."
"Extra Destined Rivals sleeves and dividers right here.That's Giovanni and Mewtwo.Alongside that very same battle deck here.I believe these are energy cards only in the ETBs because you're supposed to build a deck using these and what you get in the booster packs."
"So all of that, again, is pretty pricey, but it's fantastic to be able to enjoy this hobby.And as you can see here, this is not something I enjoy for myself.This is a collection that I'm building with my son and he's really gotten into it.He's only four, so his understanding of the overall sort of universe is still limited, but it's really a fantastic way of enjoying something which is physical and pragmatic almost, because rather than having something digital to share with him, which we also do, you can remove a card, look at it."
"So he loves to pick out the cards from their little pockets and line up the ones, for instance, that he really enjoys, his favorites at the moment.And I just enjoy watching him.So it's something that we really share and it's really special."
"So Destined Rivals.To see Team Rocket back again is really cool.To be able to play around with these cards is really cool.And I can't urge you enough to try and pick up this hobby either for yourself or to share with your kids."
"It's great fun.And even these cards right now are more valuable than they ever have been.So maybe there's also a bit of extra moolah in there for you if you're careful.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."