GRTV News - Steam reveals no systems were breached during recent leak reports

People worried they'd lost personal, password, and payment information can breathe a sigh of relief.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking quite the serious little scare that happened last night as a report came in from, I think I saw it on multiple outlets basically saying that you might want to change your Steam password because it appeared that Steam had been breached or Steam's user data had been breached in a third party leak from a third party vendor that showed sort of old text messages of people getting 15 minute codes, 15 minute one time use codes to access their Steam account, however Steam has since got back in touch with people on a community post that basically says you don't need to panic, you don't need to change your password, if you have done already, I mean it's going to keep your account secure in the same way that your password did so don't worry about it but basically the scare is not as bad as it first appeared."
"Now when this first happened it seemed that 89 million users had had their accounts been put at risk with you know, personal information, payment information, password information being leaked and this is quite serious because a lot of people will have a lot of details on Steam, you know bank details, password information, some people as well with their Steam inventories even getting that hacked into might lose hundreds of pounds at any time if they've got you know high value CSGO items or something like that that they want to keep hold of which you obviously would because those things have value but otherwise you know it's pretty serious stuff even though it might just sound like to someone who maybe doesn't play games on PC or doesn't really involve themselves with Steam that that just seems like a pretty you know unimportant thing to have hacked compared to say like your personal email or something like that."
"However Steam as on its post on its community page said that basically as well it is still digging into the source of the leak, the leak data itself didn't include Steam accounts so no password information, no payment information, no...Sorry I'm just trying to get personal information you know so anything like that hasn't gone out to random people, not gone out to the dark web or anything like that, it's not under anyone's user data or anything but that is pretty important to know so basically we're just going to try and wait and see what's going to happen with this leak when Valve probably finds out the source of it but if you're worried about your Steam account no longer having sort of security of course you can still change the password if you want to be really really secure about it but in essence the scare that happened last night is a bit overblown because a lot of people have now realised that their Steam account is not at risk at least touch wood for now and Steam has recommended that if you do find any security message that you didn't specifically request that you regard them as suspicious and that you check your account security regularly so making sure that perhaps your password is fine, that you can still log in if you need to log in, that you can log in through Steam Guard, Steam Factor Authentication and all that good stuff. But anyway were you scared about Steam possibly being hacked last night? Did you end up changing your password? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"