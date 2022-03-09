GRTV News - Ubisoft is pushing some of its biggest upcoming projects

To instead place a grander focus on quality.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking a little bit about Ubisoft. The big French publisher has recently shared their latest financial report and in it we've got a few different bits of information in relation to, well, a few things that Ubisoft is gonna be doing down the line. The key thing basically is that some of their big tentpole launches are gonna be delayed. Granted that not many of them have release dates, so to say that they're delayed is kind of misconstrued a little bit. They've been internally pushed by the sounds of things so there's a bigger focus on quality and making sure that they're realized in the correct way. And this has all been noted in the financial report saying that it's going to affect some of their biggest games and their biggest upcoming projects. So we're assuming things like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, maybe Splinter Cell Remake, but one of the things that won't be affecting is Prince of Persia, surprisingly. So let's get into it and talk about some of the different things that's happening. So Ubisoft prioritizes quality, several releases postponed, the specifics of which games have been delayed have not been mentioned. So several of Ubisoft's currently ongoing projects will be delayed. This was announced today in connection with the latest quarterly report which includes titles such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and presumably Splinter Cell. It emphasizes that this is a deliberate choice to give developers more time to refine and improve the games as well as to provide consumers with a more polished experience. During the report it said the group has decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions. Ubisoft certainly didn't specify exactly which games are actually affected but as I said the above is an educated guess and this comes as part of a series of organizational changes, not least a collaboration with Tencent and a greater focus on their best-selling franchises which of Ubisoft's upcoming games are you most looking forward to. If we go to the fiscal year, the financial report here, this is precisely what they say. So additionally after a review of our pipeline we've decided to provide additional development time to some of our biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success. As a consequence FY 2026 to 27 and FY 2027 to 28 we'll see significant content coming from our largest brands. So specifically that last bit's interesting as well because it basically shows that Ubisoft is gonna have a steady 2025 and early 2026 but after that there's probably gonna be a lot of stuff coming. So at the moment as we know that there is very little on Ubisoft's radar aside from Anno Pax Romana, next year will be significantly different. But if I quickly take us over here now, so this is their outlook of the the rest of FY 2025 to 2026. So they say the FY 2025-2026 guidance will benefit from strong back catalogue that will notably rely on Assassin's Creed Shadows and the release of Siege X which is expected to strongly grow franchise net bookings, regular partnerships as well as the following lineup. So we can expect more Shadows content of course, Rainbow Six Siege X which we know is launching in June and then Anno 117 Pax Romana, again we've known for a while, Prince of Persia the Sands of Time remake which is apparently now close, Rainbow Six Mobile which is apparently also close and The Division Resurgence which again is apparently also close."
"I mean these last two are mobile games that have been let's say maligned at the best of times. Other titles will be announced at a later date. Now interestingly here as well one of the games they did not mention was Assassin's Creed Jade which is another one of these mobile games it's a little bit again maligned at the best of times."
"But basically yeah Ubisoft has sort of laid out its expectations for the rest of the this year and then also what's coming down the line. No official announcements yet, they haven't said that they're gonna be doing like a Ubisoft forward in the summer yet which is probably again a good example as to what the future holds for Ubisoft and the fact that they don't have a whole lot in the pipeline. Hopefully we'll hear more about it sooner rather than later because if they do intend to launch Prince of Persia at some point, I know there's been many many rumors about an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake which we haven't seen anything official about yet. So if they have all this stuff in the pipeline you'd expect them to make some announcements soon but again we're now in mid-May there's no information about Ubisoft forward happening around summer game fest time and that's usually early June so I'm currently in a period where this this current fiscal year for Ubisoft is looking to be a really really grim one and yeah we'll have to figure out that. But yeah that's all the time I have in today's episode I'll be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week so thank you for watching I'll see you all for the next one. Take care everyone."