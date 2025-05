Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Capcom Vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 Gameplay

At the turn of the millennium Capcom wanted to show arcadegoers that they could do THREE DIMENSIONAL backgrounds for their 2D fighters. This 3v3 (not tag-team) crossover is one of the main examples, and in this brief (edited) run we fight with Mai, Yuri, and Chun-Li until we are crushed, but of course, by Geese.