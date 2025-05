Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - Street Fighter Alpha 3 Gameplay: Full Arcade Run with Ken Masters

SFA3 still is as fast, engaging, and beautiful as we remembered it from the late 90s. Here's a full (edited) run with Ken as we air-block, punch, and Shoryureppa the 10 different rivals, a list consisting of Sodom, Vega, Sagat, Guy, Karin, Cammy, Adon, Charlie, Sakura, and the difficulty spike that always was M. Bison.