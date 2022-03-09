GRTV News - Kingdom Hearts Missing Link has been cancelled

It's a sad day for Kingdom Hearts fans, but perhaps there's a silver lining.
"Without further ado today, we've got a bit of sad news for Kingdom Hearts fans, well, a bit of up, a bit of down, because Kingdom Hearts Missing Link has been cancelled, but there's a silver lining in this cloud, if you will, as we might have some more positive news about Kingdom Hearts 4."
"I'll kick this right off the bat, I'm not a Kingdom Hearts guy, usually on these GRTV News pieces I do quite like to look for stuff that I might be able to give you guys a bit more insight about, a bit more background of, a bit more context about, but I'm not usually a Kingdom Hearts guy, but this does seem like very big news, so we're going to talk about it today."
"Square Enix has cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing Link.It was a mobile action game that had been in development for a few years, it was announced back in 2022, but it has now since been cancelled, with Kingdom Hearts posting the following on Twitter, slash x, whatever you want to call it, I don't really care, but they've said, we have made the decision to cancel the development of Kingdom Hearts Missing Link."
"We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of Service, so Service really not a full game that you would be able to buy on mobile, but more of a sort of live service mobile title, maybe sort of, we won't know what it had, we won't know what it was going to be, but maybe something with like gacha elements, maybe something with paid microtransaction elements to keep you coming back, as most mobile games that are successful have."
"Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development."
"We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us their support and assistance with the multiple closed beta tests, we are truly sorry to have made this announcement.The Kingdom Hearts series will continue, we are hard at work at Kingdom Hearts 4 and hope you will continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates."
"So Kingdom Hearts 4 is obviously the big name really amongst the next Kingdom Hearts games.People enjoyed Kingdom Hearts 3, but they obviously always want more within the series and this series is massive as well, it's always expanding.It's got a huge amount of lore because of all the PSP games and the spin-offs that it's had, which is part of the reason why I've never really decided to get stuck into it, but for people who like it, it is really really important and Square Enix probably knows how much people want Kingdom Hearts 4, it does feel like it's been a long time coming already and so to see it again would be really exciting."
"Hopefully that will be sooner rather than later for people, especially now that Missing Link is no longer taking up a lot of developers time, more work could essentially or theoretically be put on Kingdom Hearts 4, but we still don't really know when that could be coming.Anyway, are you sad about the cancellation of Missing Link, were you looking forward to it?Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts 4 more?Do you think that Kingdom Hearts 4 might come a bit quicker because of this cancellation?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news, goodbye!"