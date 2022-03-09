GRTV News - Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gets delayed to 2026

So that Skydance can commit more time to polish and realising its vision.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a delay that happened yesterday.It's in regards to Marvel's 1943 Rise of Hydra."
"A game that, when you think about it, isn't exactly a massive surprise that it's been delayed because we haven't really seen anything of substance about it in a long while.But the point is that it was supposed to be coming out this year and that will no longer be the case.It has been pushed until early 2026. We don't have a firm date, but developer Skydance has given at least some explanation as to why the delay has come about."
"So with that being the case, let's crack on.So yes, Marvel's 1943 Rise of Hydra has been delayed until early 2026 to commit further time to polish and to ensure the best vision is offered to fans.So now that Rockstar has pushed Grand Theft Auto 6 until May 2026, you might think that this would trigger a knock-on effect where many games would look to lock down and launch in the latter half of 2025."
"For Skydance and the upcoming Marvel's 1943 Rise of Hydra, this won't at all be the case.The developer has taken to social media to note that Marvel's 1943 Rise of Hydra won't be launching this year at all and instead will be debuting in early 2026.This decision has been taken to give the game the time it needs to be polished and to ensure the end product reflects the vision of the game."
"So the exact statement adds, we have an important update.Marvel's 1943 Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026.Taking this initial time will allow us to add more polish and make sure we give you the best possible experience and one that lives up to our vision."
"Otherwise, it is mentioned that Skydance has plans to showcase more about the game soon, so stay tuned for that.And again, this is the full statement, which basically is just everything we just talked about.So yeah, it doesn't exactly surprise me that the game has been delayed because we're now into mid-May."
"We're getting into the summer announcement period and we haven't heard anything about the game since...Well, I'm looking at it now.Anything of substance."
"Probably since like 20th March last year.There's been occasional things that have broke about the game.For example, last year, or should I say earlier this year, there was the report from the actor who plays Black Panther that claimed that the game will be launching in time for Christmas this year."
"But again, that was just from an actor.It wasn't an official thing at all.And clearly, that information was misconstrued.Maybe they were originally looking at a sort of late November release window or something like that."
"But maybe they've looked at it and gone, we need extra time, which is why we haven't seen any more gameplay.We haven't seen a new trailer.We haven't seen anything like that since really March 2024 when the game was announced properly."
"Maybe they'll follow suit like GTA here a little bit here.And now that they've done the delay, they'll begin sharing a little bit more about the game, showing off a little bit of extra snippets of gameplay and whatnot."
"But we haven't been told anything about that yet.Just told to stay tuned.So maybe there will be lined up for something at Summer Game Fest or Gamescom or some showcase in between."
"Who knows?But the point is that if you're looking forward to Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra, which I think looks like quite an interesting game, sort of like an action adventure premise, quite linear storyline, looks great visually."
"If you've been looking forward to that game, then we'll have to wait a little bit longer now because it won't be coming as soon as expected.But yeah, as we know more about this, we're sure to get you posted and updated."
"Otherwise, that's all the time that I have in a day's episode of GLCB News.So I will see you now tomorrow for the next one of the week.Take care, everyone."