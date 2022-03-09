GRTV News - Super-Earth is in danger: Helldivers 2 announces all-out counter-offensive to protect the cradle of democracy

This is the biggest threat players have faced in the sci-fi co-op shooter.
"For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado today, Defenders of Democracy, Super Earth is officially under attack, Helldivers 2 has announced probably their biggest in-game event yet as it seems finally the home of democracy or super democracy I guess you'd call it, is coming under attack, now Helldivers 2 has a bit of a storied history, it feels like it launched years ago and yet it was only out in February 2024 and pretty much took over the live service game by storm, then immediately Sony shot itself in the foot by requiring PSN accounts for the PC version of the game which meant that loads of people on Steam couldn't play it which then led to loads of backlash for Sony which then led to them sort of stepping it back but also kind of not stepping it back, either way the game has since continued to be pretty popular with players on both PlayStation and PC but PlayStation has officially announced a galactic emergency call to all Helldivers as we are facing the galactic invasion of all time, it's also worth noting that Helldivers 2 announced that weapon customisation is coming to the game alongside this so as the trailer below will tell you, the new enemy or I suppose the newest enemy considering they were revealed last year, the Illuminate have finally made their way to Super Earth, this special event will see you fight on the borders of Super Earth with the Illuminate as well, we've been previously fighting in city streets and getting a bit more up close and personal with the enemies compared to the bigger maps of the bugs and the bots so essentially this is going to mean that we're going to be playing on the Super Earth itself, it's going to be interesting to see how that will change what Helldivers 2 will look like, will we not be able to kill as many civilians for example, will we not be able to damage the structures around us because you'd ideally want to save Super Earth and not leave it the rubble that you see in the trailer there but that might not be possible considering the strength of the Illuminate invasion, it's likely that we could also see some more big story developments come off the back of this because for the longest time these in-game events have sort of been telling a consistent-ish story with how Super Earth and how the Helldivers are fighting back against those that would see humanity in Super Earth destroyed, it's interesting to see that we are finally getting sort of what feels like a big canon event in a way since I guess the storm of Malevolent Creek which is something that OG Helldivers 2 players are going to remember, weird saying OG considering that again the game released just over a year ago now but it's exciting to see it back in headlines as always as we see these games that perhaps remind us that live service doesn't always have to be battle royales or hero shooters or something like that and can be a fun co-op experience with your friends. Are you going to be playing Helldivers 2 with this new update, are you going to be defending Super Earth?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"