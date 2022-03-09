GRTV News - Fallout will return to Prime Video in December

With the show also already renewed for a third season.
"Welcome back everyone to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit Fallout, because, we've actually had a bit of information that's come out about the series, following it's very recent conclusion of filming for it's second season. Now, when a show finishes filming, your kind of expect that it's closer to premiering than it is further away. But obviously special effects can take a while to get right these days."
"So it's nice to give them a bit of a little bit of breathing room before, you know, assume when they're going to come out. But that being said, Fallout season two has finished filming.It finished filming, I think, last week. So sort of early May, which, you know, needs a reasonable assumption would be that the second season is going to premiere on Prime Video sometime in either early 2025 or late 2020, sorry, late 2025 or early 2026. And it turns out it's actually going to be the former. So we now know when the second season is going to debut. And also we have a little bit of information about the future. So with that being the case, let's dive on in. So yeah, Fallout season two comes to Prime Video in December and a third season has already been greenlit. So four days ago, Walton Goggins have revealed that the second season of Amazon's Fallout series had finished filming. This led this left many wondering if we would see the final result after later this year, if we would have to wait for 2026. I have good news. Amazon doesn't just announce that Fallout season two will debut on Prime Video sometime this December, but also the third season has already been greenlit. We're not told anything else noteworthy, so we'll just have to wait for trailers and news about new actors in the coming months. Now, this is the official sort of press release from from Prime Video. Well, sorry, Amazon, Amazon MGM Studios. Basically, they don't say anything. They just say, you know, it's renewed it for a third season sets premiere in 2025. This is all about the thing. It shows how popular the show was, again, 100 million viewers worldwide for season one, which, you know, it made it one of the biggest shows of 2023 when it came out, 2023, I think, maybe 2024. Can't remember. Maybe it was last year. And then there's a little quote from all the different people involved with it."
"But basically, the good news is that that Fallout is closer to returning and also it will be back pretty soon after that, most likely. Now, Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced any plans for when they're going to be in production on the third season, but a reasonable assumption is that if they've if they've already if they're looking to get the second season out the door as quickly as they are and if they've already greenlit the third season, they're probably going to fast track it. So it wouldn't be unreasonable to hear them assuming that schedules allow starting production on the third season sometime later this year and then maybe looking for a premiere, maybe late 2026, early 2027, something around that line. Now, as for how long Fallout is going to run, Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the show, has recently appeared at Comic-Con in Liverpool to talk a little bit about Fallout."
"And he mentioned that the original plan that he was informed about was a five to six season run. If that's the case, we're already getting at least half of that. So we'll have to stay tuned and see whether whether the show will continue to perform, whether Amazon will commit and eventually greenlight the fourth, fifth and maybe even the sixth season to assuming that's where they stop or maybe if they push it even a little bit further, if the the the popularity remains. But again, as we hear more about all this stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And otherwise, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News. So, yeah, thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one tomorrow."
"Take care, everyone."