Without further ado, today we're talking Borderlands though, which again maintains to be one of Take-Two's biggest releases now that GTA 6 has been pushed out of this year and into next year alongside Mafia The Old Country and it seems that we might see yet another big name in publishing and development go towards $80 games because Borderlands 4 has such a high budget in comparison to Borderlands 3 that it might need to recoup the cost with a bit of an extra charge, so $80 games have been a big talking point as of late. Ever since it was really revealed that GTA 6 was real actually, we've had more and more discussions about how much are people going to be charging for their games in the near future. Budgets are ballooning, it seems like it's just sort of inevitable, especially considering the current global economic state and when you think about it, in fairness, we do get a bit of a bargain when it comes to games. You can buy something for $80 and it gives you 80 hours plus of entertainment, that's not always the case of course and sometimes you get a real bargain like Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is around £45 and you can spend hundreds and hundreds of hours in that. It's all about how much time you're willing to spend but considering that a trip to the cinema can cost 5 people £100 or something similar or £50 for 2 hours of entertainment, you see that games are actually undervalued in some ways. Now, obviously that doesn't make it any easier to say to someone, hey we need you to charge $80 and Brandy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox has said that he's not entirely sure yet whether Borderlands 4 will cost that amount of money. He said at a panel in PAX East, I'll tell you the truth, I don't know. That is the truth, I'll hit it straight on, it's an interesting time. There are some folks who don't want to see prices go up, even the ones deciding what the prices are. There's other folks accepting the reality that game budgets are increasing and there's tariffs for the retail packaging. It's getting gnarly out there you guys, Borderlands 4 has more than twice the development budget for Borderlands 3, more than twice. So the truth is, I don't know what the price is going to be. So pre-orders are going to open soon and the price will be revealed for them. Obviously you won't have to pre-order with a blank figure when you buy the game but it seems that it is possible that Borderlands 4 could be joining the likes of Xbox and Nintendo and saying hey we're going to be $80 games going forward. So Mario Kart World will be $80, Xbox exclusives will be $80 by the end of the year, we've already seen some go up to like €80 for Doom The Dark Ages. So it's very interesting to see this shift, especially without a game that's so substantial like Grand Theft Auto 6 leading the way, perhaps that will be even more. But for now it seems that Borderlands 4 could go towards $80. It might and I would say personally it probably will because if it's got double the development budget of Borderlands 3 it's going to need to make that money back somehow, even though there's a lot of excitement for this game. It will also need to be very good, don't get me wrong, it will also need to be very good because people don't want to buy games that are middling anymore. They've seen too many examples this year with Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Quire Obscure, Expedition 33, where smaller studios that work with smaller budgets can still make a gameplay experience that is so incredibly refreshing and satisfying compared to what AAA believes people want to buy, that it often feels like there's a shift in terms of what games they're wanting.
