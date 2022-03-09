GRTV News - Moon Studios seems to be in tough financial waters

The Ori developer is feeling pressure following No Rest for the Wicked being review bombed.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Moon Studios, with this being the developer that formerly made the Ori games and is currently still in the process of making No Rest for the Wicked. I say still in the process, the game's in early access, it has been in early access since I think April 2024, so they're constantly, you know, taking on feedback and adjusting the game. But the point is we're talking about them today because the studio founder and head has basically come out and said that they're in a bit of trouble and that the No Rest for the Wicked's reception, particularly on Steam, has led them to be in a little bit of a sticky place when it comes to its finances. So it's unclear what the future holds for the developer, which is a shame because Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the second one, I can't remember the full name of the title, the two Ori games are particularly impressive metroidvania platformers. So yeah, let's dive on in and let's take a look. So Ori Studio in crisis, No Rest for the Wicked could be their final game."
"Review bombing has caused significant financial trouble for Moon Studios. So Moon Studios, best known for the acclaimed Ori games, is facing a financial crisis as noticed on NeoGAF and if the situation doesn't improve soon the ARPG No Rest for the Wicked could very well be their last.The game, which was their first title as an independent studio, was received positively by fans but failed to reach the necessary sales figures according to studio head Thomas Marler."
"This was largely due to review bombing. This has caused significant financial trouble for Moon Studios and Marler has expressed deep concern about the studio's future. In a forum post he wrote I think people think I'm joking when I'm asking for positive reviews because in people's minds there's always some big publisher in the background who'll cover costs. Folks, if you're writing here and are enjoying Wicked and are excited for future updates but haven't left a positive review it's entirely possible that we won't be around in a couple of months to do anything any more simply because we got review bombed which leads to people not buying the game which means we're not making any money and we'll have to shut down. I wouldn't ask if our business wouldn't be dependent on it."
"I also never write reviews on anything but if you want to see us actually finish Wicked it's detrimental that we get that review score back up. In short, he's asking us to support No Rest for the Wicked by either leaving a positive review or buying it and if money doesn't start coming in unless Moon Studios can find a publisher willing to acquire them it could be game over."
"Are you playing No Rest for the Wicked?So yeah, it seems like the developer is in a little bit of a sticky situation here.We see this a lot with review bombing. It has a wider impact than I think a lot of people expect but at the same time you have to look at it and you have to wonder you know if when a game goes into early access you leave yourself open to these sort of criticisms because people expect if you're going to charge money for a thing that's in work in progress people expect a degree of progress right and clearly this isn't the case with No Rest for the Wicked and people are a little bit miffed by it. They're looking for something more significant and that's why the scores or you know the sort of reviews haven't exactly changed from I think at the moment they're mostly positive to the very positive or the highly positive whatever that steam actually calls it that we see so many games tend to want to see on their on their store page. But again it's quite an interesting game this because it came out in early access with a decent body and people were quite taken by it and I think many were hoping to see more come from it. It's unclear what I think Baldur's Gate 3 has led people to or led developers to to judge early access a little differently instead of constantly providing updates and constantly changing the game and eventually going yeah this is a final update before we switch to 1.0 sometimes they just give you like a portion of the game constantly let you play that portion of the game eventually they'll just release a full one and I get the feeling that to some extent that's kind of what Nowhere's for the Wicked is looking to be because again it's been over a year now that it's been in early access and we haven't seen anything of we haven't seen a huge degree of changes as of yet. A new update did just come out recently at the end of April I believe so it's not like it's not getting updates it's just it's clearly not updating as fast as as many of the fans have been hoping it to be. But again we'll pay attention to this I think obviously what Marle is saying is is very important to note and I'm sure that the studio is feeling a bit of pressure and whatnot in regards to financial performance and also the the reception of the rest of the Wicked but at the same time I'm assuming that a developer of the caliber and of the that has the sort of respect that Moon Studios has considering the two Ori games that it cranked out beforehand I'm sure that someone will come in and snap them up at some point if that has to be the case. But again we'll stay tuned and we'll pay attention to this and keep you posted on anything more but otherwise that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GOT News so until then thank you for watching I'll see you all on the next one take care everyone"