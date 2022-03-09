GRTV News - Mafia: The Old Country won't have an open-world

It will instead favour linear, narrative-based storytelling.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Mafia. the last two weeks, have been absolutely dominated by 2K and Take-Two Interactive."
"We've had a Borderlands state of play, which has been led to a lot of discussion about Borderlands 4. Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in the headlines twice over due to its delay and its massive sort of gameplay and information blowout. And now we have this, because yesterday at PAX East, Mafia The Old Country was the, was one of the big focuses. We got a new gameplay trailer, the website was updated with loads of new content. And basically we know a lot about how this game's going to be and I think it's actually going to surprise people because it's going to be a little bit different to the typical Mafia formula that we've been known for, or we've known for a while. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at exactly what's happening."
"So yes, Mafia The Old Country, to be a linear narrative driven game styled like a classic mob movie. The latest batch of gameplay shows that this chapter in the story will be very different to what came beforehand. So developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K promised to share a bunch of information about Mafia The Old Country today as part of a two-part reveal in line with PAX East. The first part of this has now just arrived and includes an exciting gameplay trailer that you can see below, but also a ton of additional information is found on the game's website. I'm not going to actually show it, but if you want to check it out, there's this gameplay trailer here. It's called the Whatever It Takes Gameplay Trailer."
"But anyway, firstly, the previously leaked release date of August 8th has been confirmed and at a lower price than expected of $49.99. So it's not going to be a full price game.You know, in a world where Mario Kart World is going to set you back $80, Mafia The Old Country is going to only cost you $50. So that's quite surprising. Maybe it says a lot about the way that 2K and Take-Two Interactive view game prices. So, you know, maybe that's something that will transition to both Borderlands 4 and also Grand Theft Auto 6. But again, that's just an interesting thought to put forward. But anyway, to add to this, it's mentioned the game won't be open world, but will instead be a linear narrative driven game. Added to this, a bunch of narrative elements have been shared, including that this game aims to play like a classic mob movie that follows Enzo Favara as he slips into crime and comes face to face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich and period authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting."
"As for how the combat works, it's mentioned that the story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a loop or a shot sword or shotgun was a go-to firearm, and that you can fight up close and personal and at range, even utilising stealth takedowns to get the jump on threats. Otherwise, the information explains that the game will offer up a slate of differing Sicilian set pieces and vistas, including underground crypts and crumbling ruins to bountiful vineyard or vineyards and ornate opera houses, and that getting around can involve early automobile models, but also horses. Now, you can expect a bit more information about the 1900s action title later today, which, you know, this has been gone now actually, the developer panel has happened, so there should be a little bit more information about the game out there as shared by the developers themselves. But yeah, a couple of images of the game here, I think these were all actually shared beforehand, but you know, they're there now anyway."
"So yeah, Mafia, the old country, a bit more information about the storyline and all that good stuff. The big thing for me, though, is that it's not open world. I don't necessarily mind that. I think we get a lot of open worlds that feel that open worlds take up a lot of a player's time, and I don't mind that we're sort of seeing them be less common these days."
"A linear narrative driven game allows it to focus and really emphasise its storyline, so I hope that that means that's where Mafia 3 perhaps went off the rails a little bit, and sort of lost the interest of players in a narrative thread sense. It looks like this game is going to try to rectify that at the cost of, obviously, the freedom of an open world."
"But I think that's fine because, I mean, I've never really felt of Mafia as an open world that can compete with some of the other sort of gangster crime open worlds out there, like, you know, your grand theft autos, your sleeping dogs, those sorts of things. I think they've always been fine, but they've always been, I think it's maybe because they're sort of tied to the time a little bit. L.A. Noire is probably the exception in that regard. But yeah, I'm excited to see this, you know, they mentioned that it's going to be styled like a classic mob movie, which gives me a lot of faith and a lot of, yeah, makes me really anticipate what they're setting up here. And it's coming soon, you know, August 8th. So Take-Two and 2K Interactive have two or three really big games coming up. They've got Mafia, Borderlands and Grand Theft Auto. Now, Grand Theft Auto has been pushed to May 2026, but August we have Mafia and then September we have Borderlands. They're coming out within a month of each other. So if you like these sorts of the games that 2K kicks out, then it's going to be a really busy, well, yeah, month period at the end of the summer when all this is going to be making its arrival. So stay tuned for more. Otherwise, again, I would assume that we're going to get more information about this game relatively soon now."
that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News. So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone.