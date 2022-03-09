Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Quick Look) - Flipping Fabulous

We take a look at the latest flip phone model to come from Motorola, which features broad AI innovations and luxurious design styles.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's that time of the year again where Motorola updates its flagship line-up of smartphones.And if you know Motorola, you know that part of their flagship line-up are foldables."
"Not large format foldables, the one that opens like a book, but small format foldables like this, which we have said for a number of years is one of the most interesting lines of phones currently on sale today.And that continues with this, this is the Razer 60 Ultra, which means that it comes out in a variety of different versions."
"And Motorola has also continued their focus on color and expression through the physical manifestation of the phone, meaning the actual shell.This particular version right here has this suede-like finish, like actual sort of, I'm sure it's eco-vegan that there's no like real suede here, but still, there are a number of really cool versions of this, even one that has a wood back panel, which is so cool."
"And it's so nice after like, what feels like decades of just the same, like glass, frosted glass backplate squares, and you know, with aluminum now titanium of course being popular.It's so cool and industrial and lacking in actual personality, then to have something like this, it's just so different."
"And for that, I truly do respect Motorola.They also continue their partnership with Pantone, meaning that most of these colors really does pop.This is by far, this black one is the muted one, but it's so nice to have this suede almost sort of felt like a backplate here."
"Really awesome.And as you'll probably see, this phone is generally just awesome.It continues the tradition of most of what was great about the Razer 50 Ultra, meaning this front panel screen here goes all the way around the little camera modules down here, meaning that you actually have a lot of screen real estate here to do different things like texting, calling, even watching YouTube videos."
"It can all be done from the smaller outer screen and you then flip it open and reveal a much bigger screen inside.And if you look at it from this way, it almost looks like a standard smartphone.It's just a standard smartphone that you just flip in half and it fits in like a shirt pocket."
"So there is a whole host of reasons why this is a really nice use case for a lot of different types of people, but it's really what they've done with the internals now that impresses because this is now hand on heart, a fully fledged flagship.So inside this phone, you now have IP 48 dust and water resistance."
"That means that it is protected both against water and dust ingress, which is great.It has a 4700mAh battery, which is quite big enough if you consider that you're using this small screen a lot of the time.It has 68 watt wired charging, 30 watt wireless charging and 5 watt reverse charging."
"So flagship boxes tick there.It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside alongside 16 gigs of RAM and up to a terabyte of storage, all flagship marks right there.Of course, it's a foldable screen, meaning that there are two screens that we have to touch upon."
"This right here is an AMOLED, obviously.It peaks at 3000 nits and it will run you at 165 Hertz, much smoother than a lot of other competing phones.This is another AMOLED screen, which peaks at 4500 Hertz and it runs in a resolution of 1224 by 2912, I think."
"That is a whole host of numbers that just indicates that it is a high resolution, smooth display, also at 160 Hertz refresh rate.The two lenses right here, you still only get two, which you might consider to be a problem if you really want a telephoto lens, but it's a 50 megapixel, 24 millimeter standard wide alongside a 50 megapixel, 120 degree ultra wide."
"So beyond a telephoto or long range zoom, you really have the full foldable flagship package here with no compromises in this cool little form factor here.I love what Motorola is doing and I think they should continue and I think we should reward them by experimenting and by buying different types of phones that, you know, shake up the status quo a little bit and these guys do."
"So big recommendations from here.I'll see you on the next one."