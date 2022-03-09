English
The creator of Dragon Quest and the father of JRPG - Yuji Horii Comicon Napoli Interview

We sat down with the legendary precursor of both the JRPG and the visual novel genres to discuss several things about his most beloved series in a manganime-filled event in Italy.

Audio transcription

"We're in the Comicon 25 in Napoli, and this is, of course, there's a lot of Japanese culture influence here, and that goes beyond anime and manga, including video games, and that's why we have the great pleasure of being with Dragon Quest creator and Japanese RPG father, Yuji Horii. Thank you so much for joining us."

"It is your first time in Italy. I wanted to ask you about the European influence in your works.
About three times I've been in Italy, Napoli two times. Ah yes, Dragon Quest is the world of magic and sword, so it is made with the image of Europe in the Middle Ages.
I know you cannot tell me much, but I have to ask you about Dragon Quest XII [The Flames of Fate]."

"Is there anything you can share with me, a little bit of an update on perhaps the characters and setting or the new combat system?
I have to ask you.
Yes, indeed, I can't say anything, I apologize. I am making it, putting lots of work into it.
I can only say that the next work will be great too, working really hard."

"Please look forward to it, is the only thing I can say.
We will stay tuned.
A year ago we were all moved by the passing of [Akira] Toriyama-san.
Are there any words that you would like to share or a special memory together that you would like to share today?
Yes, we started from the beginning. I worked with him for about 40 years."

"I was really shocked when he passed. He was very easygoing. He accepted the request of do-overs too.
Truly he was nice. There are so many things he left and even though he had passed, I believe we can make a next title using what he had left.
Of course, Dragon Quest has always been considered as a traditional Japanese RPG."

"How do you feel about the genre nowadays, turn-based, traditional, and have you played a French game called Claire Obscur: Expedition 33?
The characteristic of an RPG is its story, I believe, not an open world, but you can enjoy its story.
In a way, RPGs are for hardcore players. Depending on how you make the story, it makes it easy to play."

"While enjoying the story, you also become stronger. So I think RPGs enable you to enjoy these two elements.
Fantastic. Alright, it's Chrono Trigger's 30th anniversary, so happy, happy anniversary.
What can you tell us? I know you couldn't tell us much about Dragon Quest XII.
What can you tell us about the celebrations that you are readying for Chrono Trigger's 30th anniversary?
Yes, it is. It has been a long time. Yes, I want to do something."

"Currently, Dragon Quest has seen III, I-II [HD-2D] Remakes.
I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I am starting to contemplate on it.
So, both Dragon Quest XI and the HD-2D games were very successful on the Nintendo Switch.
I have to ask you about the Nintendo Switch 2. It's going to release in a month's time."

"What can we expect from Dragon Quest on the Switch 2, and how do you feel about the platform?
Switch 2? Yes, I believe it could be compatible with Switch 2 as well.
I love visual novels, and Portopia was one of the very first that we knew.
How do you feel about the genre nowadays, and perhaps about coming back to Portopia and bringing it to the West?
We enjoy Japanese visual novels recently, modern, in the West, such as Kodaka or Uchikoshi, so perhaps you want to go back to Portopia?
A bit ago, I have made a remake on Portopia using AI, as AI is now becoming more advanced."

"So I am not sure if this is possible, but it would be great fun if I could have an adventure game where players can converse with AI, solving cases.
And final one. For Dragon Quest XI, we got the original base game, and then an enhanced, very much improved version, which was called Dragon Quest XI S.
What is the lesson that you learned from this evolution, from this new version, as developers?
The biggest thing is that the voices were added. Now it was enabled to talk. That was big."

"All right. I have to thank you so much. Thank you to our translators. This has been a first to Italian, Japanese, and English, but this is beautiful. This is Comicon in Naples, so thank you so much."

