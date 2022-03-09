GRTV News - Nintendo Switch surpasses 152 million units sold

But it seems that Nintendo's hybrid is destined to remain in no.3.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always bringing you the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole."
"Also, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, interviews, exclusives, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado, today we're talking Nintendo's latest financial figures."
"I know, it's not necessarily the most exciting thing to talk about business and to talk about finances, but these things do sort of show some interesting figures.We got to see that 24 games last year were made million sellers by the Switch, with Super Mario Party Jamboree being the biggest winner of 2024's Nintendo releases as it sold 7 million copies."
"We've also seen that perhaps Metroid Prime Beyond is set for a late August release, as hinted at by these financial figures, so they do have some exciting things for the consumer as well as just basically being companies boasting about how well they're doing.In any case, excuse me, we also got the latest hardware figures as the Nintendo Switch does sort of round out it's last year, as by the time we read a next quarter learnings report, we're going to be talking about the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is less than a month away now, which is very exciting."
"In any case, the Nintendo Switch has managed to surpass 152 million units sold, which is an incredible run for a console that a lot of people didn't think would ever be surpassed in a way, as it has been 8 years since it originally launched, but in it's 8 year run it has sold this whopping 152 million copies, but unfortunately that leaves it at number 3 behind the Nintendo DS and the PlayStation 2, as the Nintendo DS sold 155 million units of hardware and the PlayStation 2 sold around 160 million units."
"Now, it's very unlikely that the Nintendo Switch will unseat the Nintendo DS as it will need to sell 3 million more units before it will be able to surpass that number, and it would need to sell another 8 million more units before it surpasses the PlayStation 2 as the number 1 best selling console of all time."
"It is almost surprising in a way that it didn't reach that amount of sales, considering there's a lot more people on the planet, the gaming is a lot more of a mainstream hobby nowadays, and the Switch is so accessible as a console, but perhaps the price point as the Nintendo DS has the price point that the Switch beat, and the fact that it just simply wasn't as popular as the PlayStation 2, I don't know what makes the PlayStation 2 as popular as it is, it's really weird to think about how generational of a form of a whole that was."
"But yeah, perhaps we'll see people buy Switches when the Switch 2 launches because they'll be able to play some of the games, like Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, as I say, will be available on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Legends ZA will be available on Nintendo Switch, so there's still games coming out for the Nintendo Switch that could theoretically get people to pick up one of these consoles, but otherwise it seems like the Nintendo Switch is kind of done."
"I wouldn't be surprised if we got to see it go to 153 or 154 million units, and it is just within that kissing distance of the Nintendo DS, but I'm not sure it'll surpass it.Let me know what you think, let me know if you're impressed by the Nintendo Switch's sales figures, and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news, goodbye."