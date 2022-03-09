English
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

GRTV News - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's soundtrack is smashing it on the charts

Fans are clearly enjoying some unique classical tunes.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we are going to talk a little bit about Claire Obscure Expedition 33 again, because the game continues to break records.
Recently it surpassed 2 million sole copies, which doesn't even count players, which is quite surprising, considering the fact that it's also on Game Pass and the player figures are significantly higher than the sole copies."

"But no, today what we're going to be talking about is actually a different record that the game is breaking, and that is in regards to its soundtrack.
So, if you've played Claire Obscure Expedition 33 at any point since it came out, you'll know that this game has a really lovely, classical, almost sort of French Baroque soundtrack."

"Lots of sort of almost opera singing, violins, it's a really beautiful soundtrack.
And clearly, that is rubbed off on the fans as well, because people are flocking to streaming services and whatnot to listen to the soundtrack.
So much so that it's currently charting on two different charts in regards to Billboard.
So that's what we're going to be taking a look at today, and with that being the case, let's dive on in."

"The Claire Obscure Expedition 33 soundtrack is topping two Billboard charts.
So we already knew the music was brilliant, but we're really glad to see this being acknowledged like this.
So by now, you should already know that Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is a fantastic game, but it's worth mentioning that one of the things that people have unanimously praised the most is the soundtrack."

"We mention this because the role-playing game, after topping and placing high on several charts, is now number one in a slightly different context.
Siliconera notes that the game's music is at the top of the prestigious Billboard list in the Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums categories.
Of course, we think this is extremely well-deserved, and also remind you that the music is available on Spotify."

"If you want to know more about the creation and the thoughts behind the soundtrack, a mini-documentary was recently released about this, which you can see and read more about here.
We also think you should check out our review if you haven't already.
Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and X.
It is also included with Game Pass."

"So let's just quickly head over here to the Billboard charts, and bang! Number one, Classical Albums, Claire Obscure Expedition 33 soundtrack.
Really, really impressive.
It doesn't seem to show the full thing there, but this one's the same as all Classical Crossover Albums, and it's at number one again."

"So really, really impressive in regards to that.
It's strange, because video games, and movies in particular, they're sort of the last bastions of classical music, really.
We don't really see classical music being created or being championed very much, but it does still happen a lot with soundtracks.
It's great to see that there's still a big interest in it, especially when you get a really interesting soundtrack like Claire Obscure's, which really stands out."

"It's really, really beautiful, so definitely go check it out if you haven't already.
But again, this is the really fascinating thing about this game, is that it's such a creative premise and creative vision.
The soundtrack, as great as it is, is just part of what makes Claire Obscure so excellent and so memorable.
The question now is obviously how long it will stay at the top of these charts."

"Again, I don't want to say it, but I can't imagine that the Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums categories are particularly competitive.
And as long as Claire Obscure continues to perform, maybe it will retain its position at the top of those charts.
But we'll have to stay tuned and see whether it continues to go.
And whether or not this allows it to sort of creep into more of a mainstream audience and allow people that wouldn't normally check out a game like this to check it out."

"But again, we'll have to stay tuned and hear more about this.
And otherwise, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News.
You know, nice and snappy fast one.
And well, I'll be back now tomorrow for the last one of the week."

"So thank you for watching and I'll see you all on that one.
Take care, everyone."

