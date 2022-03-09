GRTV News - Next Battlefield launches before April next year

We've also got a major reveal happening this summer.
"So, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado today, we're not talking GTA actually, there was another game that might have just given us it's launch date, we are expecting now that Grand Theft Auto has moved itself out of 2025 and into 2026, that a lot of games that were sort of up in the air about launching later this year are going to be a bit bolder about when they're going to release and Battlefield, the new Battlefield might just be one of those games."
"So we have confirmation that EA is planning to launch the next Battlefield before April next year to get it out in this fiscal year and we're going to see a big presentation in summer.As Jonas writes here, EA has sort of given it's presentation on the fourth and final quarter of financial year 2024 during Tuesday, where it's going to, I think it's fiscal year 2025 as we go into fiscal year 2026 next year, anyway, Andrew Wilson, EA's CEO, touched on Battlefield where he said that we will see it during the summer and he said that we are looking forward to a release date before April."
"He said, and I quote, As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of Battlefield, a pivotal step on delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment."
"So that could be Summer Game Fest, which is coming up in just under a month's time.That could be another event specifically tied to Battlefield, but it won't be coming any later than the end of March next year.We would expect, considering that Battlefield used to do this when it was releasing, that it would launch later in this year rather than early next year because a game like Battlefield is a great Christmas seller."
"It's a great holiday game, it's a great game that you would play with friends when you've all got it together.It's sort of like COD in that aspect, it's sort of like FIFA in that aspect, those games that tend to launch, perhaps not towards the end of the year as much as they used to, but definitely as we seek to close out the year in that Autumn slash Winter time."
"So you would expect Battlefield to probably come out by then, and considering that GTA as I've said has moved itself out of 2025 and into 2026, out of the financial year even, then you could see Battlefield be bold and say, hey we are coming out in November, we're coming out in October, because there's a lot of hype about this game, a lot of people want Battlefield back, and they want to see it back to franchise roots, at the very least they want to see it go back to that Battlefield 4, that Battlefield 1 era, where it really felt like the franchise was doing well, even if it perhaps wasn't as nostalgic as it had been in the past."
"In any case, we're going to see more of it this Summer, and we're hopefully going to see a release date attached to that, because otherwise, considering it's coming out within the next, before the next 12 months have passed, within the next 10 months or so if you think about it, at the end of March, we're probably going to be scratching our heads a bit if we don't get a release date soon, but anyway, let me know when you think it's going to release, do you think it should release early next year, do you think it should release at the end of this year, do you think EA will have it ready for the end of this year, let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRT News, goodbye."