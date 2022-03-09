GRTV News - Rockstar shares a massive blowout of Grand Theft Auto VI information

The anticipated title is looking incredibly impressive.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today there's only one thing we're going to be talking about and that is of course Grand Theft Auto 6.Now obviously a new trailer came out yesterday it gave us a big look at a bunch of new gameplay around two and a half minutes of gameplay and it was exciting and if you want to check that out you can, we're going to have a quick look at the news piece that talks about it but after that we're going to dive into the actual website dedicated to the game because there's a ton of information about the game that it's really exciting to look at."
"So first things first let's take a look at this trailer.So yeah Rockstar gives us another sneak peek at Grand Theft Auto 6 new trailer alongside more confirmation of the 26th of May 2026 release date.So out of the blue Rockstar has given us another look at Grand Theft Auto 6 in the game's second trailer which focuses on protagonists Jason and Lucia."
"We open the trailer with Jason and an older man named Brian who appears to be voiced by Steven Root.Jason drives through Vice City on his way to the prison in order to pick up Lucia who just got out."
"From there we see plenty more of Vice City alongside some of the criminal activities Lucia and Jason are bound to get up to with us controlling them.It seems like they're looking to live the high life in Vice City and are probably going to get stuck, going to get some quick cash in order to do it."
"There's another classic song in the background of this trailer too which is Hot Together by the Pointer Sisters.We also get to see some of the characters who will be making up the rest of the cast alongside teasers of different storylines."
"The footage for the trailer was apparently captured on PS5 though it's unclear how much of it was just cinematics versus gameplay.Still it's clear to see we're in for a visual treat compared to Grand Theft Auto 5.If you want more of a taste of the game's plot check out the synopsis below."
"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them but when an easy score goes wrong they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida.Forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
"Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on the 26th of May 2026 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.And again I'm not going to go through the trailer here but if you want to watch it you can."
"It's a really interesting look at this game which I think a lot of people are going to be very excited about checking out in full.But anyway let's go over here because this is the interesting thing.So this is the actual website that Rockstar has made and dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 6."
"That click you know that takes you to some of the trailers but you get the reason I want to show this is because there's a lot of key art here a lot of different artwork and what not that's worth highlighting.So Grand Theft Auto 6 coming May platforms what a what a what a that's the synopsis Alex shared with us."
"Again here's Jason.I'm not going to read everything but you know you get to see all these like really interesting captures of the game and it all looks absolutely stunning like it looks really really great.Again the difficult thing is how much of this is actually sort of in engine how much of it is you know actual sort of gameplay."
"Here's Lucina Caminos Lucia is a pretty metal really I wonder how much of Lucia's prison life you have to experience in the game as well that'd be interesting.But it's like we're going to get to it in a second because then we start meeting all these other people right."
"So you move past Jason Lucia and then you get to meet this guy Cal Hampton who I'm not sure but I think he might at least be sculpted and maybe voiced as well by Matty Matheson the sort of celebrity chef it looks exactly like him and it sounds a bit like him as well so it wouldn't surprise me."
"I mean if that's not Matty Matheson I don't know who is continuing onwards we get down to the next area which is this is this is Vice City I'm not actually sure what happens if we click this.So this is like a postcard situation and this is where you get to see some of the really really awesome sort of level design that they've crafted here and world design."
"There's a lot of people have been picking apart the trailer and noticing all the little mini games that could be available for example like basketball which seems to be like a 3v3 sort of thing.Obviously you can go to strip joints as usual there's the sort of cars as well the city life."
"There's a Booby Ike I guess he's one of the one of the crime bosses that you get to meet then we get to one of the next areas which is the Leonida Keys which is a sort of I get like the essentially it's the Florida Keys that it's sculpted after go scuba diving go and see some turtles really interesting world."
"Then we get to meet Dracone Priest another character another core member and he by the sounds of things is going to be based in the main city area then they got the grass rivers which is sort of like a swamp or I can't remember the name of the actual sort of geographical formation then you meet Real Dimes who these are like an influencer pair apparently which they're actually called Baylux and Roxy they go by Real Dimes."
They seem like they could be a bit of a handful then we have Port Gellhorn which again cheap motels and shut down attractions and strip malls.Very very Florida again then we have Raul Batista who he seems like a seasoned criminal yeah seasoned bank robber he looks like an interesting chap looks like he's involved in heat here then we have Ambrosia industrial sort of area looks like there's a lot of biker gangs around here we go onwards Brian Header this is the guy that seems to be voiced by Steven Root he looks like he could be the Lester of Grand Theft Auto 6 a little bit the guy that sort of ties the gang together then we got Mount Kalaga which is a wilderness again it looks like you can go kayaking in Mount Kalaga which is quite interesting and then we're basically at the end coming May 2026 and it talks about this still no mention of PC yet no mention of PC whatsoever just yet but yeah Grand Theft Auto 6 the delay was only last week and I think a lot of people assume that with the delay happening you probably wouldn't see much of the game for a little while but Rockstar just completely went nope not the case new trailer website loads of information throw all this stuff at you and it's exciting makes us really interested to sit checking out this game which doesn't even launch for a full year yet it launches on the 26th of May so we've got about well getting close to 13 months before it arrives assuming it doesn't get delayed again which well let's just say it took it took 18 months between the two the first two trailers we look at 18 months between the third trailer arriving I hope not because I'd be October so 2026 but again loads of information if you want to check it all out there's loads of information on your local game retro region otherwise as more comes out be sure to keep posted and updated so just stay tuned and keep an eye out because no doubt there will be more information about this game doing the rounds