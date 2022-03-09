GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already the third best-selling game of 2025

People are absolutely loving their return to Cyrodil.
Last week was a bit of a blowout week in terms of news, I remember finishing the work day with the news that GTA 6 had been delayed and this week after a bank holiday Monday here in the UK, we're off to a bit of a slower start but we are expecting things to pick up but there is this bit of an interesting piece on the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered and how it is already somehow the third best selling game of 2025 despite it being a remaster of a game that released nearly 20 years ago. So, this comes from Sarkana's Matt Piscatella who is always really, really good with his figures and it's worth noting as well that this just is about the US sales figures, so while I can say it's the third best selling game, it's mostly to do with the US, we don't yet have the UK figures as usually they used to come from GamesIndustry.biz's Chris String but I don't think he's been covering those for quite some time or at the very least I've not yet seen them from him. However, from Matt Piscatella we see that just behind Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows is the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered after just a week of being on shelves which is one, massively impressive because it's a remaster of a game that released, as I said, nearly 20 years ago and two, it's very impressive because this game is also available on GamePass which means that for a pound, theoretically, for two weeks you could play through Oblivion and then kind of leave it or you might pick up Oblivion as part of your already existing GamePass subscription, play it for a bit, drop it, leave it. That is what we've seen happen with a lot of games where people have been maybe playing for on average a couple of hours on GamePass and then dropping whereas on other platforms you see much more of an investment. We saw that with the recently released Player Obscure Expedition 33 for example where despite most of the ownership being on Xbox through GamePass, a lot of the people with longer hours in the game were people that bought it on platforms like Steam and PlayStation. So what is interesting about this, well apart from the things that I've just said again, is that it kind of pushes this idea that while we're seeing 3 million sales for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 this week and 2 million sales I believe or definitely well over a million sales for Claire Obscure Expedition 33, the idea that perhaps these new franchises, these new ideas coming from AA studios that are rising up to AAA standards are the best things that are coming out of gaming might not be true because it seems that there's still these old franchises, Monster Hunter, Assassin's Creed, The Elder Scrolls, that when they release a new entry, and this one isn't even new, they draw millions upon millions of people. So we'll just have to see though because again this is just the US figures, it might be entirely different elsewhere in Europe and elsewhere. But it's certainly an interesting thing to pore over especially as we head towards 2025 knowing that Grand Theft Auto 6 is not coming out, we'll have to see what else can knock these top 3 off their top spots and Oblivion might rise even higher.