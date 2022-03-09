GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI delayed until May 26, 2026

Some of us expected it. Some of us had hope. We're all devastated.
"Hello everyone, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons news video, again as we've had some breaking news that's just come in, literally as I finished recording the last news video, there was a tweet from Rockstar Games, I'm not going to go through the usual intro because I think we just need to discuss this, I just need to get it out there, we just need to talk about it."
"Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed to 2026, this was something that a lot of people saw coming especially as the months went on, the entire year of 2024 went on without any news apart from we're still confident in the release date, now we've got the new release date which is the 26th of May 2026."
"This puts a firm date on the Grand Theft Auto 6 release but it's something that is going to disappoint a lot of fans, as I said there was this sinking feeling for a lot of people that Grand Theft Auto 6 was not going to be releasing this year, however there was still hope."
"As long as the 2025 release window remained, there was still hope that we would be seeing something substantial, perhaps a trailer that said hey it's coming in October, it's coming in November, but instead it's going to be launching May next year.Why May?Probably because that gives Take-Two the opportunity to say that 2026 was a huge financial year for them when they go into the next financial year, as they've currently just gone into the 2026 financial year, this year they'll be going into the 2026-2027 financial year at the end of May next year which will mean that there's still the opportunity."
"I believe though that they might, I'm going to have to check my financial years actually because it might be the case that they're keeping it before the end of May so they don't have to say that the 2025-2026 financial year was going to be a bust because there's a lot of hope on that financial year that it will be massive thanks to GTA's release alongside Borderlands and Mafia of the Old Country."
"As I said there, Take-Two still has plenty of big games releasing, there's Borderlands, there's Mafia of the Old Country, there's Civilization 7 last year, or earlier this year sorry, completely weird timeline isn't it that we're living in, but 2025 will still be a big year along with all the sports games that come out like WWE, NBA and all that, but the big, the heavy hitter, the heaviest hitter of all is not going to be making its debut in 2025."
"I'll just read through the Rockstar statement here.So I would doubt that we're going to see nothing until the 26th of May 2026.You'd imagine that we would see another trailer pretty soon to show off what the gameplay is like perhaps, what the world's like, to give us that real excitement because right now we're at a bit of a low with Grand Theft Auto 6."
"The last time we saw the game was at the end of 2023.The delay into the May of next year isn't actually as long as probably it would have been say if it came out at the end of 2025.If there was a release date say November 2025, it would have only been delayed by about six months, which doesn't sound as bad as it does right now when I say that you've got another year to wait until Grand Theft Auto 6."
"However, the game is coming.We know the game is real.The game has been confirmed and it will make it to our screens.So if you're in a bit of a Dooma vibe right now, if you're in your bit of a Dooma era, know that it is coming and there's still plenty of games left to come out this year."
"There's a lot of them all that will likely be setting release dates in the latter half of this year now, because otherwise, apart from Ghost of Yotei and Borderlands and Mafia of the Old Country, it was looking pretty bare, but perhaps we'll see a lot of other games fill out that calendar."
"We've already had some fantastic games this year.So yeah, 2025 will still be a banger, but it probably won't be as much of a banger as it would have been for GTA Lums this year.But otherwise, as always, let me know what you think about this and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye."