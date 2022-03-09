GRTV News - Inside Out 2 was the most profitable film of 2024

We've got a rundown of which films scored the most cash last year.
"Inside Out 2 was the number one movie in terms of box office profit from last year, earning 650 million dollars for Disney, which is no sort of chump change really when you think about it. Now, animated features did sort of, I would say, dominate the top 10 out of the most popular movies as we had Inside Out 2 at number 1, Moana 2 at number 2, Deadpool and Wolverine at number 3, Despicable Me 4 at number 4, Wicked at number 5, It Ends With Us at number 6, Dune Part 2 at number 7, Kung Fu Panda 4 at number 8, number 9 had Mufasa The Lion King and number 10 had Sonic The Hedgehog 3. I'm going to include Mufasa The Lion King there because I've talked about this before, I think on the pod and I've talked about this for a while, people calling these films live action when they're entirely made up of CGI always feels weird to me, but they are animated films, you have to animate the computer generated models even if they're not as colourful or whimsical as say something like Inside Out 2. In any case, that means that 5 of the films, Mufasa, Kung Fu Panda 4, Despicable Me 4, Moana 2 and Inside Out 2 were animated, showing that perhaps because of the fact that there's not a lot of budget usually associated with these movies that they can be profitable more easily. Moana 2 for example was not the best reviewed film, Inside Out 2 did a lot better critically and Moana 2 didn't earn nearly as much money as Inside Out 2 but it still ends up as number 2 on this list. It also shows the power of Disney is still around as Inside Out 2, Moana 2, Deadpool, Wolverine and Mufasa all ended up on this list, again showing that even though the mouse might have had a bit of trouble, there were some layoffs earlier in the year, there's still some questions about whether Disney Plus is making any money for the mouse, there's still hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars being poured in through the box office as people just go and see a new Disney movie because it's a new Disney movie sometimes. It's nice to see Dune on there as a lot of people, especially in early 2024, were a bit worried about Dune Part 2 being a box office success. It was a big sort of gamble, it's not an easy film to sell, especially as it was a sequel to a 2 and a half hour film beforehand but it's done well. It ends with us is probably maybe one of the most surprising entries on this list because it doesn't really feel like a film that you can bring the whole family to go and see but it shows again the power of romantic movies that are still very much there. People still want to go and see those types of movies. Deadpool and Wolverine doesn't really surprise anyone, it was the big Marvel movie of the year, it was the only major Marvel movie of the year. It had Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine and so of course it's going to do well. Wicked, again, adaptation of a highly reviewed and popular musical, it's probably going to end up there unless it really flopped at the box office. Kung Fu Panda 4, again, quite a small budget on that one if you can look at say like Dune Part 2 which is right in front of it. And Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is nice to see because it's a third entry in a trilogy but with the star power of Keanu Reeves, with the fact that it had Shadow, with the fact that the two other films have been so well liked beforehand, it's managed to sort of put that good faith forward I guess and bring in a lot of cash. But, yeah, those are the top 10 box office movies. Perhaps this means a future for big animated features but I think it shows that it's hard to say with the superhero era being over, considering that Deadpool and Wolverine does come in at number 3 and it was one of the only big superhero films last year, but it's interesting to see how many of these films are sequels or a part of big franchises. Most of them, most of them are at least a sequel or a part of a big franchise. Wicked stands out but again, it's an adaptation of a musical. It ends with us, an adaptation of a book. Mufasa The Lion King, it's a prequel. So that to me shows that while we might not be in a complete rut in terms of how much money the box office can make, it seems that there's going to be a lot more franchises and the idea of sequels and things like that isn't over. But, hey, Sinner's made a load of money at the box office as well so there's that. Let me know what was your favourite film of 2024. Are you surprised by this list? Is it what you expected? And I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."