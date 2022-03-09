Sideshow & Hot Toys Batman XE Suit (Quick Look) - Ice Cold

We take a look at this special collector's action figure that is modelled after the Dark Knight from Batman: Arkham Origins' Cold, Cold Heart story.
"CONTEXT Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It's been a long time since we've taken a look at something from Sideshow and particularly their Hot Toys lineup."
"Last time we had an Iron Man figurine which was based on the first suit that he forged in a cave before, well basically the movie, the first Iron Man movie that kicked off the MCU.Basically when he got out of that cave, he initially forged the original Iron Man suit."
"But we're going to focus on suits again today because we have a new figurine in and this is also suit-based, but it is also based on a very iconic superhero which you can probably see here on the front cover."
"This is Batman.And if you can basically look, if you look closely right here, you'll see that it's not just any Batman.This is Batman Arkham Origins."
"Yes, the prequel Arkham game which was developed by Coldwood, I believe, as a stopgap in between Arkham City and Arkham Knight.It was a prequel and based on some previous, like earlier years in Bruce Wayne's career, Ask the Caped Crusader."
"And in that particular game, there was an expansion pack called Cold Cold Heart which focused mainly on Mr. Freeze.And it seems that what's really cool is that, of course, an expansion to an old prequel and less known game in the iconic Arkham franchise, which is many, many, many years old, is a bit of a deep dive."
"But it's so cool that companies like Sideshow through Hot Toys is like using these types of experiences for inspiration.So what we have here is the XE suit.The XE suit, which I'm pretty sure stands for Extreme Environment, was made by Bruce in that expansion pack for the game to ward off the effects of Mr. Freeze's extreme temperature ways of living and the way that he uses his weaponry against Batman."
"So that is actually what we are unboxing right here now.Obviously, this is the same incredibly high quality bar usually set by this company, this manufacturer.So that also means that the box itself offers a little window into what it offers right here."
"So what we have is 116 scale collectible figure, Batman XE suit from Arkham Origins.It is here covered in the plastic that you would normally want to see."
"And it is around $380, which is in the middle range.Someone like Hot Toys can definitely offer you something more expensive and something cheaper as well.And it does kind of resemble structurally the Iron Man figure that we took a look at a long time ago."
"Because this is actually an articulating figure, meaning that there is points of articulation.It can move.So let's take a closer look of what you'll get."
"I will close this off for now so we have something to look at while I mooch around.So obviously, as you can see, when you get this set out like this, there's a lot of extras in here."
"And we will take a closer look at those in a moment.So first and foremost, there are more extras right here, which I believe can form the base of the figurine.There's some icy effects in here, which is very cool to see."
"And it seems like with these particular types of figurines that Hot Toys and Sideshow are very, very good at offering you a lot of different stuff for the figurine itself."
"That both means points of articulation, meaning that you can basically move it about to give it different points of expression if you just grow tired of a particular look."
"But there is also swappable things, which just changes the overall feel of the figure.So let's put these aside for now and open up to the actual figure."
"I'm gonna put this down here and see if I can get this done without...Yeah.So before I put this away, this was actually one of the things that I was talking about, because there are 11 pieces of gloved hands, which include fists, Batarang holding hands, relaxed hands, and the little grapple gun that he also uses throughout the Arkham games."
"These are easily swapped out to give, again, the figurine a different kind of feel.Really awesome stuff.And so lovely because it feels like it's something extra."
"Do you know what I mean?So as you know with these types of things, it is incredibly high sculpting quality with an impeccable attention to detail."
"Let me just reveal it here before we move on.That just means getting these plastic off, which obviously is very difficult when he has these sharp sort of razors on the back of his gloves here, which is quite surprising considering the fact that he doesn't kill anyone."
"But I guess he just maims them until they can't sit, stand, walk, move.But look at this.Incredibly high quality.The cape feels like it is embossed leather almost."
"And as you can probably see if we zoom in, there is so much attention to detail and so many different styles of materials going out through here."
"So this on his pants here are real fabric, but that transitions quite effortlessly into these metal brackets here, which form sort of these protective sort of leg guards down here on these boots."
"And there's just a lot of sort of glossy matte plastics.It's all really awesome.And as I said, a lot of these joints here are articulate, meaning that you can move them about to give the character different points of expression."
"So, and then again, as I said, we have a lot of different extras here, which obviously can do different things for the character.And we're gonna have to take a proper look at this in an article that we're planning for this particular figurine."
"But so far, I mean, even the points where you wouldn't normally look, there's just an impeccable attention to detail all throughout.And for around $380, I know that this is probably dumb, but this feels cheap."
"Do you know what I mean?It feels like that you're getting more for your money, both because this is a collector's item, obviously.So it might be gathering dust on a shelf when you look at it, but ultimately, if you keep everything in neat condition, this will basically rise in value because these are bought and sold and traded all across the world."
"And Sideshow and Hot Toys, these are really sought after and normally made in limited quantities.So really cool stuff.We cannot wait."
"This 33 centimeter tall figurine, it has obviously a place in our hearts because this is from a game, but it's also from a game which we think here is actually underrated Arkham Origins in general."
"And you should also go back to play the Arkham Trilogy in general or the Arkharine Quadrology if you ever get the time because those are incredible games."
"Also, be sure to check out our other two videos from Sideshow Hot Toys because there's both one on a Geralt figurine that we did years ago and also the Iron Man figurine, which I mentioned earlier."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you later."