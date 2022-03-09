GRTV News - Borderlands 4 looks absolutely chaotic and crazy in gameplay blow out

Is this going to be the best Borderlands ever?
"Now last night, Borderlands 4 got it's first major gameplay showcase, it was about 20 minutes here and Ben has brilliantly gone through a lot of the stuff that they showed off in a deep dive sort of news piece here, and I thought I'd just sort of have a look at what we got, because basically there's some big changes to the gameplay in terms of the traversal and the gun loadouts, so a lot of the shooting is sort of keeping quite similar with what you know and love from Borderlands, but there's also going to be some changes in the way that you move around the map, so you can now glide, you can now climb, you can now like slide and double jump as well I think, I think you could slide before actually, yeah you could slide before, you can double jump and you can gain, and you can, sorry grapple, that's the one I'm thinking of, not dash, you can grapple between different points, which is all quite interesting and it can keep you in action more so than just pointing and shooting."
"Beyond that there's the ability to now move, manufacture sorry your weapons from different manufacturers, so you can make different weapons from combining like TDR and Jacobs and Hyperion and all those other manufacturers that have previously just had their own guns, can now be combined to sort of make your own mishmash weapon, and we saw some brilliant examples in the gameplay footage as well of like guns that can walk around and act as sentry turrets, as well as different abilities for different guns, but yeah we'll see that as Ben's written here, Order guns focus on precision, Ripper guns charge up to go fully automatic, Daedalus guns are easy to use and incorporate multiple ammo types, TDR guns are reloaded by tossing them as grenades, Maliwan guns specialise in elemental damage, Jacobs guns can fire bullets as fast as you can shoot, and Vladov guns have a high rate of fire and huge magazines, and TORQ guns deal heavy duty explosive rounds that can switch to CD projectiles, so yeah the TDR ones there you can toss it out and it works as a little sentry gun as well as being thrown out like a grenade, but as Ben writes here we've always had those guns before but now they're going to be able to combine into different ways, so you could say have a TORQ mag which will allow for explosive bullets on a Ripper gun that will charge up and deal loads of explosive damage, either way it's very very exciting, we got some new details about the world as well, about the Timekeeper who's the main villain who's controlled his planet for years and years and years and years until Lilith basically threw a moon into his back garden which opened up the planet to the rest of the galaxy and has allowed our old friends like Claptrap and Moxie and Zane from the last game to come in and allow new friends like the Vault Hunters aka, and introducing Vex who is the new Siren who is basically looks like the main character so far, there's Raffa as well who is a ex-TDR soldier who has a experimental suit that allows him to use different abilities, and yeah those are the two that we got to see sort of in depth I guess you could say, we didn't see any of them massively in depth considering there was only 20 minutes to show, but we got to see those two and the other two remain quite mysterious, one of them has a big shield, the other one can turn people into bubbles but it definitely seems like Vex was the main focus at least for this 20 minute showcase, but yeah let me know if you've seen the 20 minutes Borderlands official gameplay deep dive, let me know what you think of it, we're gonna have some more material on this, we're gonna likely have some more material as Borderlands comes closer to release as it is only about 4 months away now from being released, it's coming out on the 12th of September in case you missed it, which was moved up yesterday from the 23rd of September, and we have some more exciting stuff to go with as well, I'm sure we'll be checking it out for ourselves and we'll be able to give you some more detailed impressions when those go live on Game Reactor, but I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"