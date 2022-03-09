GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has topped four million players

The updated version of the RPG has been well-received by fans.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we have an interesting one for you because we're going to be talking a little bit about Oblivion again, mainly because as we headed into the weekend that's just gone, Bethesda revealed a bit of information about how well the game has been received by fans. And obviously with a game that's launching on Gamepass, Shadow Dropped, and with it being a remaster, remake, whatever you want to phrase it as, of a very, very well-loved RPG from the past, you have to assume that the player numbers are going to be quite high. And well they were! After around three days on the market, Oblivion Remastered has already topped over 4 million players and no doubt that number has increased substantially over the weekend, meaning we'll most likely be talking about improvements to that figure in the coming days, hours, who knows. But anyway, let's dive in. Oblivion Remastered has already reached over 4 million players and this was achieved in just three days so we can probably assume there have been a lot of happy people at Bethesda and Virtuos this week. So one might legitimately think that it is a strange strategy not to announce such a hot game as a remaster, which in practice is almost a remake of one of the most hyped, beloved role-playing games of all time a few months before the launch and build hype instead of opting for a stealth release. But Microsoft and Bethesda couldn't care less, the game had been leaked extensively beforehand so it may not have been a real surprise for seasoned gamers, but it was only on Tuesday that the Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remaster was announced and released. So has this hurt the appeal of the game and led to fewer players? No it certainly doesn't seem that way. Via Blue Sky Bethesda now announces that the game has already passed 4 million players. Of course this is not the same as the number of copies sold since it is included with Game Pass but it must still be considered an extremely good result and something Microsoft and Bethesda surely are very happy about. If this was kind of a trial bloom for more massive remasters with Fallout 3 rumoured to be next, we can safely expect more of the same in the future."
"Read our review of this link where you can tell you more about why you should definitely return to Cyrodiil as soon as you can.Now it should be said as well that Oblivion wasn't the only RPG that's been performing well this week. Claire Obscure Expedition 33, as we headed into the weekend actually or over the weekend rather, it was confirmed that the game had sold over 1 million copies and the really interesting thing about that is they specifically said in the announcement that that doesn't account for Game Pass numbers either. So it's Sandfall Interactive's RPGs performing incredibly well as well. So it's been a huge week for RPG fans and RPG studios out there. The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion's doing numbers, Claire Obscure Expedition 33 is doing numbers and you have to assume with them both launching on Game Pass within a couple of days of one another that Game Pass numbers are doing pretty well as well. Maybe this is something that Microsoft will talk about at some point or maybe we'll have to wait for their first quarterly report which will be sometime in July I guess, where they'll say whether Xbox services are performing better or not but you have to assume that with these two games launching on Game Pass, South of Midnight at the start of the month and Doom next month, you have to assume that Game Pass is probably in a pretty good state right now for Microsoft. But anyway, as we know more about that we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated and likewise as we hear more about Oblivion numbers, which we no doubt will, we'll be sure to keep you updated on that as well. Otherwise that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GLTV News and I'll be back now tomorrow, or actually Wednesday for the next one so stay tuned for that. Thank you for watching and I'll see you there."