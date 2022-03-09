Vault X Card Binders (Quick Look) - Organise and Store Your Cards in Style

This binder is designed to be a secure and elegant way to secure and protect your collection of trading cards.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now, collecting physical cards has never been more popular than it is now, and you might be thinking, well surely it was more popular at the tail end of the 90s when we all started collecting Pokemon cards, right?Well, actually, no."
"The industry, through COVID and even now, has grown exponentially throughout the last five, six years, and now, particularly Pokemon, the trading card game, due to a number of different factors, but also a whole host of other collectible card games are sprouting up and becoming more popular."
"That is amazing, because it's a lovely sort of mirroring or a rejection of all the, of the way that general entertainment is going, and that is digital.Even something like Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, which is a digital version of just collecting regular cards, is very popular, so it's lovely to see that alongside that increasing popularity, you have kids throughout the world and, well, adults that feel like, you know, bringing out some childish aspect of themselves, collecting, trading, selling, buying traditional physical goods."
"That's really cool, and seems such an old school, far-fetched concept now.Now, if you go down to your regular toy store, they will sell you a Pokemon card binder, and it's frankly bad.We all know the system of the dual pockets, where the cards have to face opposite ways, meaning there are two cards in every single pocket, which means that children have a hard time understanding how to get them organized properly."
"The plastics themselves are bad quality.They tear and they miscolor after only like a few months or even a years of use.So if you want to start collecting Pokemon cards, for instance, with your child or for yourself, like I have with my eldest boy, well, then you need something like this."
"This is from a company called Volt X, and they make fantastic card binders.There's actually a good reason why I was cued in on this, because I've started watching Pokemon card videos on YouTube with my son, and all of these serious collectors that are in these videos, buying, trading, selling, you know, collecting specific sets, you name it, they all use Volt X binders, and there's a good reason for that."
"This is one of the wider ones right here, and as you can see there, this is three rows of four for a total of 12 cards per page.But one particular thing, which I noticed immediately in those videos, is that these are side-loading pockets."
"No more from the top, and particularly, no double pockets.These are one-pagers, meaning that you put them in from side-loading, right here, and that's the only card that sits in this particular pocket.Now, they are also spaced in such a way that you can sleeve cards and still insert them with plenty of space around in the binder."
"So that means that they'll sit in there snugly while still being sleeved, which is what Deep Pocket Monster would be describing as good binder behavior.It is awesome to see, and obviously, because this is a more, let's say, premium product or a premium version of the regular card binder you would buy at a grocery shop, you can pretty much bet that this is safer for your quite valuable collection, for instance."
"That is also why these collectors are using them.For one, there is a lot of space for cards in a binder like this, and with side-loading, and particularly, this really heavy-duty zip, which you obviously can zip on all the way around, meaning that it won't take in water as easily, it won't take in dust ingress, or just generally flap open without you intending it to."
"It just means that you can move, for instance, around a trade floor and for it to be completely secure until you decide that you want to open and show someone your collection.Also, there is no PVC in here, which is great to see, and it is compatible with almost all standard playing cards, including Pokemon cards, which seems to me to still be the main thing that people are collecting."
"But there is also Magic the Gathering, there is also a really healthy One Piece collectible card game.There are a bunch of those, which is why I also brought this, because this is my own Vault-X binder that I have started with my son."
"Now, this is just to give you an idea of what it looks like when there are actual cards in this thing.Now, this is something that me and my son, Sigrid, have collected.We have started buying and selling cards."
"He doesn't understand all of it, but most of this stuff, there are types whom they evolved from, and he loves, particularly when they're sleeved, to pull out a specific card to gawk at and just sort of examine it closely, and then he loves to sort of reinsert it into the binder for it to be organized."
"We really enjoy that part of the hobby together.He already has his favorite Pokemon, so we try to sort of center our attention around those.So, Charizard is obviously a big win for us."
"We got that in a pack we opened, the Golden Mewtwo, but, and this is what also leads me to, I'm just a parent, for instance.I really like Pokemon still, but this is me generally as a parent, and one cool thing is that I asked my mom, when Sigrid started really paying attention to this stuff, do I still have my own Pokemon card game collection, and she said yes, so we went up there, and down here, these are my original cards from when I was 10 years old."
"She kept that in an original binder, which, by the way, was shit, because these old binders were.They were miscolored, again, torn, all of that stuff, and I sleeved them properly.They are obviously a little bit beaten, because I ran around with them in my hands, just regularly unsleeved."
"So Sabrina's, the base set Charizard, I had one of those, and there are some, the original base set from Nidoqueen, Dark Typhlosion, the first EXs that I can remember sort of getting my hands on, the original Mr. Mime Venusaur.So as you can probably tell, it's been a pretty incredible experience reliving that excitement of seeing these cards, and seeing them through the eyes of my son."
"It is one of the great pleasures that I've had with him as a slightly older child, he's four, but he's really into this kind of stuff.So we look at this binder once, like every day, and we sort of look at it, we talk about the Pokemon that we like or don't like, and it's great to experience that with him."
"And all of that is kept more safe and secure with something like this from Vault-X.So really, really easy to recommend, particularly when prices are this low.I believe something like this, like one of the more expensive binders in the range, will set you back around £30, which, to me, is kind of the same price range that you would go down here into the shopping mall, which is right next to our office, and just buy a regular Pikachu, like badly made official Pokemon binder."
Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one.