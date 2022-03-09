AD
Gamereactor
Videos
Nintendo Switch 2 is tracking to have a record-breaking launch
Analysts are predicting the console will ship around eight million units at launch.
Published 2025-04-27 13:51
GR Misc
Nintendo Switch 2 is tracking to have a record-breaking launch
on the 27th of April 2025 at 13:51
Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake is now in production
on the 27th of April 2025 at 09:40
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will have a better battery life than its predecessor
on the 26th of April 2025 at 13:42
Doug Bowser teases a future 3D Mario platformer on Switch 2
on the 26th of April 2025 at 09:44
Madden NFL 26 will not be coming to PS4 and Xbox One
on the 25th of April 2025 at 15:08
A Chinese factory worker has swiped a Nintendo Switch 2 unit
on the 24th of April 2025 at 17:04
Diablo lead states that Diablo IV on Switch 2 is possible
on the 24th of April 2025 at 15:40
Conclave viewership is through the roof
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 15:14
Nintendo may force Discord to release information on the Teraleaker’s identity
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 12:06
Escape from Tarkov has caused unfixable damage to the game industry
on the 22nd of April 2025 at 17:58
A Minecraft Movie continues on its journey to become a billion dollar earner
on the 22nd of April 2025 at 16:31
The Switch 2’s Gamecube controller only seems to work with Gamecube games
on the 13th of April 2025 at 14:06
Videos
Movie Trailers
Alien: Earth - Official Teaser - Gestation Complete
on the 26th of April 2025 at 22:36
Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Crate
on the 26th of April 2025 at 14:57
Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer #2
on the 25th of April 2025 at 08:49
LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 - Official Trailer
on the 24th of April 2025 at 22:11
Predator: Badlands - Teaser Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 17:28
Heads of State - Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 16:50
Wednesday: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 14:17
Alien: Earth - Official Earth Day Teaser
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 08:54
Rick and Morty Season 8 - Official Trailer
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 08:42
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Trailer 1
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 08:23
Mountainhead - Official Teaser
on the 23rd of April 2025 at 08:14
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Official Trailer
on the 22nd of April 2025 at 22:03
Trailers
Doom: The Dark Ages - Cosmic Realm First Reveal Trailer
on the 26th of April 2025 at 11:34
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S - Announcement Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 13:09
Survival Kids - Reveal Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 12:31
Starless Abyss - Launch Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 12:10
Hitman World of Assassination - Pre-order Trailer for Signature Edition on Nintendo Switch 2
on the 25th of April 2025 at 12:02
Subnautica 2 - Road to Early Access Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 09:12
Madden 26 & College Football 26 - Announce Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 02:25
Street Fighter 6 - Elena Gameplay Trailer
on the 25th of April 2025 at 02:22
F1 25 - Braking Point 3 Trailer
on the 24th of April 2025 at 15:21
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Story Trailer
on the 24th of April 2025 at 13:45
Frostpunk 1886 - Announcement Trailer
on the 24th of April 2025 at 11:00
Dead as Disco - Reveal Trailer
on the 24th of April 2025 at 06:00
Events
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
