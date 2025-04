Disney Dreamlight Valley - Wonders of Wonderland Switch Gameplay Walkthrough Part 1: Down the white rabbit hole

After amassing 15,000 Dreamlights in order to open the door, we talk to Merlin the wizard and Chesire the cat. After having followed the white rabbit as in The Matrix, we find Alice down the hole. We reach the Forest of Wonders, where she disappears, and we have to find the smiles of the striped cat and follow the path of cute flowers.