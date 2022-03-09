Journey Reevus (Quick Look) - A Trackable, Utterly Unique Water Bottle

Journey is back at it again with another product that shows off its different approach to everything it makes.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Review, we've taken a look at quite a few Journey products over the years and every time there's been the same sort of conclusion, at least in the vast majority of cases. Now, what is this conclusion? Well the conclusion is that almost every time Journey has an immense attention to quality, which means that they make really nicely designed, minimalistic, but incredibly functional items for the Apple ecosystem, and it's so easy to recommend at least based on those metrics alone. What they also do, and where they don't always hit the mark, but they really strive to, is that Journey is fun. They make wacky ideas, which barely hold together when you think about the logic sort of at the center of it all, but it's fun, it's different, and when you just look at the sheer number of companies making the regular tri-charging MagSafe Apple Watch and little cubbyhole for AirPods charger, you start to really, really hone in and love the companies that try to do something different, and this is different. You might think it's dumb, but at the very least it's different, and I think that that quality in and of itself is worth talking about. This is the Journey Revus, and as you can pretty much see, there's nothing fishy going on here. This is a water bottle. This is the lid for a water bottle."
"It is insulated, obviously, so it will keep cold things cold and warm things warm, depending on whether or not you want hot tea for longer periods of time than if it was in an open mug or ice-cold water on a hot day, so it will do that, but why would Journey make a water bottle? Well, for two reasons. For one, embedded here is an Apple Find My Enabled Tracker that we've seen Journey implement in a number of different products over the past couple of years. The Lock 8 little passport key set, we've taken a look at that. The passport tracker, we've taken a look at that as well, so the very same technology is now embedded in this water bottle. That means that it attaches to the Apple Find My network. That means that it's very easily trackable because of the whole network of iPhones looking for Find My things, so if you've forgotten this on the bus or on the train or in a holiday destination or whatever, it should be very easy to locate it again using that Find My app on your iPhone."
"There is also another thing, and this is what made some people laugh here at the office.This little ring pops out, and this is actually a MagSafe ring, meaning that you can attach your phone like this. So what are the use cases here? Well, there's a bunch of obvious use cases that, again, you might find dumb, but some other people might not. So for one, you are out and about on a picnic or whatever, and you want to have a FaceTime call with somebody. You want to watch something while you're eating your lunch. This is obviously a stand for your phone, which is more comfortable than holding it and more stable and secure than balancing on something, which I think is something we've all done, balancing on something tall or heavy so that we can watch something. This is obviously better than that."
"This also works as a stable platform if you are shooting something or you're filming something and you don't really want to carry around with you a tripod for that sort of stuff.This is obviously stable, and because of the magnetic MagSafe attachment, it is also quite secure. This is not sort of dropping off at a moment's notice. You're going to have to pull a little bit in order to get it to detach, but it's also, conversely, very easy to attach, meaning that you might be more prone if you're carrying this around with you in your bag on a hike, for instance, to very quickly attach this and you can have a stable shooting platform rather than digging out some bespoke equipment that will do the same job."
"Is this very, like a very sort of insular use case? Probably. But if you were to buy a water bottle and you wanted to buy a pretty sort of exclusive water bottle, and those can cost a lot of money, particularly if you're into hiking equipment, well, you may as well get something that you can track when you lose it and use for a shooting platform if you need it. So for that particular reason, I do still think that Journey has good ideas."
"Whether or not this general idea of this one applies to you, that is up to the individual.But so far, they are really a fun manufacturer, and that's why we really enjoy working with them. See you on the next one."