Corsair Void Wireless V2 (Quick Look) - A Solid Addition to a Saturated Price Point

At 100-120 Euros, you can get a lot of solid headsets, but how does the latest Corsair Void model stack up?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. I'm sure you already know, because we've told you plenty of times, that if you want to put out a wireless gaming specific headset at around 100, 120 euros, there is a lot to choose from. There are a lot of manufacturers vying for your attention, and all of these headsets are pretty much pretty good value most of the time. At 100 to 120 euros, you rarely get a stand or something that is extra, but you do get nice specifications, that means good quality drivers, nice foamy headset ear cups, and nice build quality all in all. Corsair is no stranger to pricing things aggressively, and this, the Void Wireless V2, is 120 euros. And it is not bog standard in that particular way, but there is no special sauce here that makes it in any way different. It's just a high quality, good, strong sounding gaming headset, which is wireless if you want it to, or wired if you want to, that has 2.4 gigahertz wireless through a dedicated dongle or Bluetooth if that's what you want. That also means that it can have dual connections to your phone and your PC if that's what you want. And, as you can see here, support for various different platforms that supports its own 2.4 gigahertz dongle or YouTube passthrough audio. So PC, Mac, mobile, at the same time as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch if that's what you want. Nintendo Switch 2, the jury is out, but we have to be ready to assume that the same protocols will be in place for Nintendo Switch 2, so I'm pretty confident in saying that despite the fact that it doesn't say that, it probably will support that."
"So what we have here is a pretty bold design profile. These off-center cups are a little bit weird to me and looks like something that Corsair would put out five years ago. I'd like to think that we've moved on to more classic times now where things can look a little bit more timeless, but at the very least, you cannot say that it's boring. It is also host to some pretty cool buttons, and I mean cool in the sense that you really definitely can feel out with your finger whether or not they're there or not and whether or not you're pressing them or not. That sounds rudimentary, but you'd be like really, really surprised to see how many headsets get this wrong, like basic tactility. On-off button right here, this little volume switcher is actually really nice because you can feel it because it's raised in the middle whether or not you are sliding it towards minus or plus which is really cool. USB type-C to basically let you know whether it's charging. Any flip-down mute microphone which is also pretty neat. I would love for this to have been stored inside the cup. I love that it's not here when you're not using it, but I guess that because it's malleable, this one, it can sort of sleek alongside the cup side and upwards towards the headband for it not to be noticeable, and if you're wearing it, you cannot see it in your peripheral vision, so I guess that is something. It runs 65 hours which is fine on charge. We've seen more, but we've also certainly seen a lot less, so that is very impressive and it runs Corsair's own custom 50mm drivers and what you can see here is a really thick layer of memory foam with microfiber cloth on top of that which means that it won't gather up sweat as faux leather tends to do and it should mean that it will stay cool and comfortable through longer gaming sessions. We'll have to revisit that in our full video."
"This microphone here should be really good and the cool thing that we haven't seen before is that this is directly optimized and created in collaboration with NVIDIA's broadcast platform. Again, we haven't seen that before so we don't know what that means yet, but that is definitely enticing based on what NVIDIA regularly do with sort of, for instance, introducing Reflex to mice manufacturers which just cuts down on the internal lag between you pushing the button on your mouse and the computer reading and using that signal to perform an action, so it should be nice that a microphone like that has NVIDIA's branding on it. So, it also has Dolby Atmos spatial audio which is great and Tempest 3D if you're using it for PlayStation, that means the same 3D audio stuff that they use for their own headsets. So, for 120 euros, it looks like you're getting a lot of good stuff. We're going to have to fully review this and see what's what. See you on the next one."