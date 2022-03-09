English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Samsung 9100 Pro - Product Showcase (Sponsored)

We've teamed up with Samsung to quickly explain what makes the unbeliveable speed and reliability of the brand new 9100 Pro SSD so transformative!

Audio transcription

"Samsung's new NVMe SSD range is called 9100 Pro, and the series consists of four different capacities of PCIe 5 NVMe drives, either with or without a heatsink.
Samsung is one of the few companies in the world that makes the actual NAND memory cells, and this vNAND TLC is controlled by Samsung's own in-house-made controllers, and is so fully independent from third-party manufacturers, enabling them full control and optimisation of the entire production line, and naturally has bestowed each drive with Samsung SD RAM for the cache of each drive."

"Samsung also supplies the free Samsung Magician software that easily enables you to monitor and control your drives, be it firmware updates, data migration, or doing 256-bit encryption.
This gives the consumer an extremely well-manufactured product that is backed up with a 5-year warranty, as well as TBW values that hit 4,800TB for the 8TB version of the drive."

"Starting at just €179 for the 1TB version, you can go all the way up to 4TB drives, with a massive 8TB version coming later this year.
Using PCIe 5.0 and supporting the new NVMe 2.0 standard, these drives will all do up to 14,800MBps of read speeds depending on the specific model, with even the slowest version only being 100MBps behind."

"It's still double of Samsung's previous top-of-the-line series, and makes the drive perfect for anyone needing fast and reliable storage, be it 4K video content creation, hardcore gaming, or a bottleneck-free upgrade for your gaming console or computer.
The Samsung 9100 Pro series has just been released, and is available at most local Samsung partners."

Sponsored

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer #2

Fountain of Youth - Official Trailer #2
LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 - Official Trailer

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 - Official Trailer
Predator: Badlands - Teaser Trailer

Predator: Badlands - Teaser Trailer
Heads of State - Official Trailer

Heads of State - Official Trailer
Wednesday: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Wednesday: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Alien: Earth - Official Earth Day Teaser

Alien: Earth - Official Earth Day Teaser
Rick and Morty Season 8 - Official Trailer

Rick and Morty Season 8 - Official Trailer
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Trailer 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Trailer 1
Mountainhead - Official Teaser

Mountainhead - Official Teaser
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Official Trailer

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Official Trailer
Vini Jr. - Trailer Netflix

Vini Jr. - Trailer Netflix
Weapons - Teaser

Weapons - Teaser
More

Trailers

Subnautica 2 - Road to Early Access Trailer

Subnautica 2 - Road to Early Access Trailer
Madden 26 & College Football 26 - Announce Trailer

Madden 26 & College Football 26 - Announce Trailer
Street Fighter 6 - Elena Gameplay Trailer

Street Fighter 6 - Elena Gameplay Trailer
F1 25 - Braking Point 3 Trailer

F1 25 - Braking Point 3 Trailer
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Story Trailer

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Story Trailer
Frostpunk 1886 - Announcement Trailer

Frostpunk 1886 - Announcement Trailer
Dead as Disco - Reveal Trailer

Dead as Disco - Reveal Trailer
The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase

The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase
Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List trailer

Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List trailer
No Rest for the Wicked - The Breach Official Trailer

No Rest for the Wicked - The Breach Official Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Giant-Size Brain Blast Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Giant-Size Brain Blast Trailer
Under The Island - Console Trailer

Under The Island - Console Trailer
More

Events

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
More