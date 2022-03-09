Samsung 9100 Pro - Product Showcase (Sponsored)

We've teamed up with Samsung to quickly explain what makes the unbeliveable speed and reliability of the brand new 9100 Pro SSD so transformative!
"Samsung's new NVMe SSD range is called 9100 Pro, and the series consists of four different capacities of PCIe 5 NVMe drives, either with or without a heatsink.Samsung is one of the few companies in the world that makes the actual NAND memory cells, and this vNAND TLC is controlled by Samsung's own in-house-made controllers, and is so fully independent from third-party manufacturers, enabling them full control and optimisation of the entire production line, and naturally has bestowed each drive with Samsung SD RAM for the cache of each drive."
"Samsung also supplies the free Samsung Magician software that easily enables you to monitor and control your drives, be it firmware updates, data migration, or doing 256-bit encryption.This gives the consumer an extremely well-manufactured product that is backed up with a 5-year warranty, as well as TBW values that hit 4,800TB for the 8TB version of the drive."
"Starting at just €179 for the 1TB version, you can go all the way up to 4TB drives, with a massive 8TB version coming later this year.Using PCIe 5.0 and supporting the new NVMe 2.0 standard, these drives will all do up to 14,800MBps of read speeds depending on the specific model, with even the slowest version only being 100MBps behind."
"It's still double of Samsung's previous top-of-the-line series, and makes the drive perfect for anyone needing fast and reliable storage, be it 4K video content creation, hardcore gaming, or a bottleneck-free upgrade for your gaming console or computer.The Samsung 9100 Pro series has just been released, and is available at most local Samsung partners."