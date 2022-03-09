Roborock Zeo One - Video Presentation (Sponsored)

We're collaborating with Roborock to showcase the groundbreaking Zeo One washer/dryer, and how it uses patented technology to break down barriers, and make your life easier.
"If you've been following Gamereactor over the past few years, you know that we've been pretty vocal in our collective positivity surrounding Roborock, who has pretty much taken at least the robot vacuuming scene by storm."
"Now they are entering a brand new market, and competitors should be worried.Introducing the Xeo One, the ultimate all-in-one dryer washer solution, meaning that it's just one machine taking up, well, one machine's space.But it handles both the washing and the drying of clothes."
"What's truly revolutionary here is the trademark XeoCycle technology, which straddles the line between the conventional condensation and heat pump-based drying modes, which work at low temperatures and utilise NTC sensors to monitor clothes in real-time to prevent shrinkage and damage."
"Combined with the innovative DD motor, which is beltless for improved reliability, and you have a true powerhouse of a washer-dryer that completely eliminates many of the pain points associated with washing and drying clothes, all at a truly competitive price point."
"All of this is controlled by the huge colour display making it easy to set up and use, but also through Roborock's already advanced and user-friendly app ecosystem, which even provides detailed notifications on your smartwatch.You can see the time remaining on a particular process, and there's 27 smartwash and dry programs to choose from, all with the click of a button."
"Furthermore, you can of course schedule washes to begin at off-peak hours, and control most functions remotely.The app itself has actually won an If Design award, and it's easy to see why.You can customise your cleaning directly, like temperature, rinse times and dryness level, as well as get automatic maintenance notifications on your phone."
"But you won't be doing much maintenance.No dosing of detergent means it'll be ready to go for up to 30 days of use, and even if you get wet clothes after a wash, XEO One will do laundry after care for 24 hours to make sure it doesn't sour."
"It's no wonder the seamless app control and the innovative XEO Cycle technology has earned Roborock an If Design award, Taiwan's golden pin and a CES innovation honoree, and it would seem like they're just getting started.Thanks for watching."
"For more information, visit roborock.com.Thanks for watching."