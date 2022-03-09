English
GRTV News - Nintendo Switch 2 scalpers are already causing havoc

With some asking for around $1,000 for one of the consoles.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be capping off the week by talking a little bit about the Nintendo Switch 2, mainly because we're starting to see things happen that we were hoping we wouldn't have to see happen again. We saw plenty of it happening when the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S started doing the rounds, but after years of, well maybe not even years because there has been additional things that have come out since that have been affected by this, but essentially we're now seeing scalpers already significantly targeting the Switch 2 and even flooding sites like eBay, offering at times even completely fake things as well, so let's have a look and see what's going on here."

"So yes, Switch 2 scalpers are now flooding eBay, some are already charging around $1000 for one of the consoles. So yesterday we told you that the number of Switch 2 units in Japan won't be enough for the huge demand and today, Kodaku give us another sign of how popular the console is, even before the launch. They point to the fact that eBay is now full of people who pre-ordered a Switch 2 and are now selling their unit in advance for a hefty markup. The unit, which normally costs $450, or €500 effectively, with Mario Kart World, is being sold by the eBay scalpers for around $700, but there are also those hoping to get $1000 for a Switch 2. Scalping was a huge problem at the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, but Nintendo has prepared by offering loyal customers the option to buy the unit directly from them and by having a lot more consoles ready at the release."

"Even if you can't get your hands on a console right away on launch day, there's a good chance you won't have to wait long before the stores are restocked. Buying from scalpers is an effective way to ensure that they continue to operate in the future and surely it would be better to get a bunch of extra games and accessories and maybe a Switch Online subscription than to pay several hundreds of dollars extra just to save a few days, at best, near the launch and at the same time risk getting scammed. So yeah, this is just an image grabbed from eBay. See, look here, $650, $600, $730, $650, $700, $715, $750,000. And the thing about some of these as well is some of them, I don't think there's one example here, but some of them they do say in the title, check description, check description, check description, things like that. And when you read the description, it says you are, they say specifically, no, this is not a Nintendo Switch 2 console you're buying. It's just a printed copy of a Nintendo Switch or something like that. So you have to be very, very careful if you're going to embrace the scalping community. So, but yes, this isn't all that's happening, obviously."

"There's been various different things that have happened around the world ever since the Nintendo Switch pre-orders happened, including yesterday, GameStop's entire website crashed because of the sheer demand following the US pre-orders opening. We're now seeing reports from analysts that say Nintendo Switch 2 could have one of the biggest console launches of all time. The current figures that they're throwing out are sort of tracking for around 8 million units at launch, which would be monstrous amounts, like absolutely huge amounts of consoles. And it shows that this console is probably going to be a massive success for Nintendo. And it's probably also going to be one of those ones that by the end of its life cycle, we're probably looking at, you know, 100 million units or something like that. Unless, unless when the console comes out, it's actually much worse than people have been expecting and the hype suddenly drops off at a very rapid pace. But I would, I don't think that would be the case, personally. The Switch itself is going to continue to sell, but it's probably going to finish its lifetime at around 160 million units or somewhere around that. Whether the Switch 2 will get close to that by the end of its timeline is a different story. But the one thing we do know is that at launch in particular, there's going to be a lot of people buying these consoles. They're probably going to be hard to get your hands on. And if that is the case, make sure you don't buy from scalpers. Just wait. There will be units eventually. It might take a little bit longer than expected, but it's better than paying massively upmarked prices or even getting scammed altogether. Just hold fire. You will eventually get Nintendo Switch 2. Don't worry about that. But yeah, as we hear more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated. But yeah, otherwise, thank you for watching. I'll see you all in the next GRTV News, which will be on Monday. Take care, everyone."

