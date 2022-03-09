English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Storybook Vale Switch Gameplay Walkthrough Part 1: Merida

We open the mailbox and claim the paid DLC to embark in this new adventure, starting with the following letter from The Keeper of the Lore: "The Storybook Vale is in dire need of your aid. The Neverafter is upon us. The old magic is coming apart at the seams, and the Vale is bleeding ink. Worst of all, the great tales have become scattered! You, and only you, can clean up the mess that Maleficent and Hades have made".

Gameplay

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Predator: Badlands - Teaser Trailer

Predator: Badlands - Teaser Trailer
Heads of State - Official Trailer

Heads of State - Official Trailer
Wednesday: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Wednesday: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Alien: Earth - Official Earth Day Teaser

Alien: Earth - Official Earth Day Teaser
Rick and Morty Season 8 - Official Trailer

Rick and Morty Season 8 - Official Trailer
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Trailer 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Trailer 1
Mountainhead - Official Teaser

Mountainhead - Official Teaser
I Know What You Did Last Summer - Official Trailer

I Know What You Did Last Summer - Official Trailer
Vini Jr. - Trailer Netflix

Vini Jr. - Trailer Netflix
Weapons - Teaser

Weapons - Teaser
Superman - Superman Day: Behind The Scenes Look

Superman - Superman Day: Behind The Scenes Look
HIM - Official Teaser Trailer

HIM - Official Teaser Trailer
More

Trailers

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Story Trailer

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - Story Trailer
Frostpunk 1886 - Announcement Trailer

Frostpunk 1886 - Announcement Trailer
Dead as Disco - Reveal Trailer

Dead as Disco - Reveal Trailer
The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase

The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase
Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List trailer

Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List trailer
No Rest for the Wicked - The Breach Official Trailer

No Rest for the Wicked - The Breach Official Trailer
Marvel Rivals - Giant-Size Brain Blast Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Giant-Size Brain Blast Trailer
Under The Island - Console Trailer

Under The Island - Console Trailer
Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Trailer

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Trailer
Steel Hunters - Taurus Teaser Trailer

Steel Hunters - Taurus Teaser Trailer
Forza Horizon 5 - Guide to Horizon Realms

Forza Horizon 5 - Guide to Horizon Realms
More

Events

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap

Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup

Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
More