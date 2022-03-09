Disney Dreamlight Valley - Storybook Vale Switch Gameplay Walkthrough Part 1: Merida

We open the mailbox and claim the paid DLC to embark in this new adventure, starting with the following letter from The Keeper of the Lore: "The Storybook Vale is in dire need of your aid. The Neverafter is upon us. The old magic is coming apart at the seams, and the Vale is bleeding ink. Worst of all, the great tales have become scattered! You, and only you, can clean up the mess that Maleficent and Hades have made".