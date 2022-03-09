Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Full 150 cc Feather Cup Gameplay with Koopa Troopa

Did you know that the Feather was available on MK8Dx already? It indeed was, but just for the Battle Mode. The item, born in Super Mario World and soon to return in Mario Kart World, was the emblem of this DLC cup consisting of Tour Athens Dash, GCN Daisy Cruiser, Wii Moonview Highway, and Squeaky Clean Sprint, which we complete with three star gold rank ★★★.