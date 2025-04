Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Full 150 cc Golden Dash Cup Gameplay with Iggy

We race through Tour Paris Promenade, 3DS Toad Circuit, N64 Choco Mountain, and Wii Coconut Mall with one of our favourite characters. As they're not confirmed as part of the 50 drivers announced so far for Mario Kart World, when will the Koopalings arrive on the Switch 2?