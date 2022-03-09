Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Full 150 cc Turnip Cup Gameplay with Kamek

Everybody can be a playable character in the new Mario Kart World for the Switch 2... well, everyone but Kamek! As the Magikoopa acts like a transformative "item" in the new game, here we've chosen him as our driver for the full cup through Tour New York Minute, SNES Mario Circuit 3, N64 Kalimari Desert, and DS Waluigi Pinball, where we get a two star rank ★★.