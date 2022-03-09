English
Ghost of Yotei

GRTV News - Ghost of Yotei set for October launch

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima sequel is almost here.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we have quite an interesting one for you because I'm here to talk a little bit about Ghost of Yotai."

"Now this is a game that I don't think people would have expected to have heard the announcement for this in the way that they've done it, but basically we now know when Ghost of Yotai is coming.
There was a state of play a few weeks ago, well maybe around a month ago at this point where it wasn't a present and it led many I think to assume that the game wasn't as close to being ready as they would have hoped."

"But clearly that was false, it was just a weird marketing strategy from PlayStation to not announce or not show off any of the game they are planning to release quite early on in the autumn actually, later this year.
So yeah, Ghost of Yotai has a release date and as for what it is, let's check it out."

"PlayStation announces October release date for Ghost of Yotai and gives us a brief introduction to the main villains we'll be hunting with Atsu on PS5.
So, events seem to have moved fast this April morning because a few hours ago we told you that Taiwan had classified Ghost of Yotai in the country, now PlayStation has unceremoniously confirmed on its social networks that the game will be released on October 2nd exclusively for PlayStation 5."

"In addition we also get a brief preview of the Yotai 6, the main antagonist that the female protagonist Atsu will hunt down and a story of vengeance in which we can't help but see some parallels with Kill Bill.
These enemies are nicknamed the Snake, the Dragon, the Spider, the Oni, the Kitsune as well as their apparent leader Saito."

"Such a premature announcement without waiting for an event such as PlayStation Showcase, a state of play or even Summer Game Fest may sound a little strange but perhaps it was a quick move to fill an empty space with major releases quickly, perhaps this is just a veiled hint that we shouldn't expect Grand Theft Auto 6 around this time."

"In any case, it's good to confirm that Ghost of Yotai has a release date and we can't wait to dive into Sucker Punch's beautiful Samurai universe once again.
well into Spring at this point.
Then Ghost of Yotai, a Sony Interactive Entertainment exclusive is coming early October, quite close to Borderlands actually, they're very close together but it's coming early October, sometime around then it's probably going to be EA Sports FC 26, it hasn't been announced it's just we're assuming it's going to be there because it's an annual instalment and they usually always come out around late September, early October and once again that's also a game that has very, very heavy investment with PlayStation, whenever you're watching football games particularly Champions League, the game system they're always advertising when they're talking about football is always PlayStation 5, so I think to go and say that EA Sports FC 25 is probably going to be marketed in line with PlayStation again, it seems pretty reasonable."

"There's another Call of Duty probably going to be coming out later this year, it won't be as big as Black Ops 6 I don't think and obviously it's now owned by Xbox so they're not going to market it with PlayStation but it's still a big release on PlayStation so they want to give it a bit of space to breathe there, so when you slot all of those things together and you look at it and go well that leaves pretty much one window open for Grand Theft Auto and that's November, so will Rockstar look to drop Grand Theft Auto 6 in November, is it too late to Christmas at that point for Rockstar, do PlayStation have any other surprises that they want to fit into let's say mid-November to further pack out their holiday calendar?
Lots of question marks, I personally think this is a pretty good example that Rockstar relatively soon whenever they next do another, when Take-Two next does another financial investors meeting, they're going to say that it's coming in Q4 of this fiscal year, so it'll probably be like any time between January and March or something like that, but that's my sort of opinion on it, what do you think about it, is this Ghost of Yotai thing hinting at something down the line or is it just very plainly, no Ghost of Yotai is coming early in October to give plenty of space for Grand Theft Auto, let us know what you think in the comments below and otherwise are you excited for Ghost of Yotai?
I personally am, I think it's going to be a good game so stay in tune for that and looking forward to seeing more about the game most likely at, well we're assuming PlayStation is going to host a summer showcase or something so probably there, but that's all the time I have so I'll be back tomorrow for the final one of the week, so I'll see you all on that, take care everyone."

