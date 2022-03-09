GRTV News - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been shadow dropped

The acclaimed RPG is back and more beautiful than ever.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about, well, the only thing you would expect us to be talking about, and that is The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion."
"Yes, yesterday it was officially announced and it was actually shadow dropped as well.We were expecting something of the kind to happen, and it did.Bethesda hosted a stream, which to be fair probably didn't need to be a stream because it was only about 7-8 minutes long, where Todd Howard popped up, said a few things, and I believe the plan was for him to announce at the end of it that the game was now available, but it seems like the folk behind the scenes got a little bit excited, jumped the gun, and before the stream even ended the game was available to download."
"So yeah, it's available now, it's on Xbox, it's on PC, it's on PS5, and of course it's part of Game Pass.So with that the case, let's dive on in.The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is now available on Xbox, PS5, PC, and Game Pass in its entirety.So Virtuous didn't even wait for the conclusion of the livestream to get its remaster into the hands of gamers."
"So stop what you're doing right now and log into your Xbox or Game Pass app on PC or console because you don't have to wait a second longer to play The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered.The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is available now on Microsoft platforms, PC, and PS5.So there are a few new features that we can tell you about this version."
"Both Bethesda and Virtuous have talked about how Oblivion has been developed from the time of the original release to the improvements of this version, in which they have completely remodelled the characters, the lip-sync system, the combat, the controller feedback, and of course the graphics have been raised by being completely built in Unreal Engine 5."
"However there are some things that have had to be necessarily updated, such as the complete recording of all dialogue.However it seems that in many cases it has been possible to reproduce the work with the original voice actors.It is also confirmed that The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is coming in either, and in addition it includes both the base game and its two main expansions, Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles."
"Virtuous has also confirmed that it was their intention to preserve the essence of the original game and so there are certain subsystems and shortcuts that will be retained here as well, such as a glitch in the lockpicking mini-game.The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is available now on Game Pass and can also be purchased for €55."
"So about £50 or about $55 as well.I'm not going to play the trailer here but you get a sort of an idea of what's in store by just flicking through the announcement, launch trailer, whatever you want to call it.It's a bit of everything."
"So yeah, Oblivion Remastered's here.It's an interesting one because I think this is one of those few instances where it really does dance in the boundary between remaster and remake.I think there's a lot of this game that screams remake in regards to the fact that it's built on a completely different engine and the graphics have been pretty much overhauled entirely."
"A bunch of improved systems, completely recorded or re-recorded dialogue, all that stuff.All these parts make you think, oh, this is actually more of a remake than a remaster, but then they also say, you know what, we wanted to keep some things the same.We want to make sure that the glitch in the lockpicking system is still there."
"We wanted to make sure that certain subsystems and shortcuts, as Alberto writes it in the piece there, are the same.It preserves the essence of Oblivion.Meaning when you play it, despite the fact that it probably looks like a game that's built and made to be released in 2025, it probably still has a bunch of gameplay systems and design elements that you go, this feels like something that was made 15, nearly 20 years ago."
"So it's an interesting one, where this game sort of sits.We'll see whether it lands with fans.I mean, it's nearly been now, I don't know, 15 or so hours, 16 hours since the game was Shadow Dropped.And we've seen that it's had a lot of players on Steam, over 100,000, and no doubt that will continue to grow."
"The big question is how many players this game will draw in, because it's also launching at a really competitive time for Game Pass, in particular.Not today, but tomorrow, I believe, Claire Obscura's Expedition 33 is looking to arrive on Game Pass as well.So there's plenty of stuff coming to Game Pass, as well as Doom the Dark Ages in mid-May."
"So there's a lot of stuff to play through that system, especially now that this game has Shadow Dropped.But again, the key thing to note is that The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remaster is available now.You can download it through your Game Pass subscription.You can buy it if you want to."
"I mean, if you're on PC through Steam or you're on PS5, then you're going to need to buy it.And it's a full-price game, but it's not a full-price game in the same sense that a Nintendo Switch 2 full-price game, which is going to set you back $90 or something like that.This is going to set you back around £50, $55, that sort of price bracket."
"But if you haven't played Oblivion and you've been looking for an opportunity to dive into the famed and acclaimed RPG that preceded Skyrim, well, now you can do so in a slightly better light.And yeah, be sure to stay tuned for various thoughts and reviews and analytical takes and all that on the game.I will be getting around to it. We're working at the same sort of speed as you guys, so stay tuned for that."
"But otherwise, yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News.But I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.So I hope you enjoy Wednesday, and I'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."