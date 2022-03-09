GRTV News - Rumour: Wolfenstein 3 is MachineGames' next project

Is a return to Wolfenstein finally happening?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, whatever you love."
"We always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as well.Also, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check it out on Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we're talking about Snide 3.You can tell that I was, or that we've had a long weekend over here in the UK because my god, that intro was probably abominable, but in any case, we're talking MachineGames's next project here."
"Now, Indiana Jones The Great Circle only released at the end of last year, however it seems that after the DLC, which is coming I believe later, that MachineGames is largely going to be done with Indiana Jones, at least for now, and it's going to be moving on to something else."
"And that something else appears to be Wolfenstein 3.Now, this is just a rumour, it's worth prefacing with that, but basically, as usual, get the salt shakers out, get the tinfoil hats on, because we're not going into any confirmed waters here."
"This is within the deep, dark depths of the unconfirmed, the speculation, the rumours, but if we're looking towards anything that's pointing towards Wolfenstein 3 being in the works, then Jonas here reports that a recent job ad for a senior gameplay animator for MachineGames, they're looking for someone with experience animating robots and other non-human characters in first person, which would be sort of pointing towards a Wolfenstein thing, you know, Mechanical Nightmares, which is something that Wolfenstein is full of."
"This could be our first big sign that MachineGames is moving to Wolfenstein, after Wolfenstein, is it Youngblood or Oldblood?Youngblood.Sorry."
"Youngblood, five years ago, I'm not a big Wolfenstein guy, but it is very exciting that this could be in the works, as MachineGames, as I said, has been working on Indiana Jones for the last five years, and therefore could be working on something like Wolfenstein 3, which would be really, really interesting, because it would be a return to their beloved Wolfenstein thing."
"It would be interesting to see how a Wolfenstein game is received in the big year of 2025 or beyond, considering how controversial games with any sort of political meaning seem to be nowadays.Something like Wolfenstein, which is very, very much rooted in politics, considering that it's about, you know, what if Nazis won and taking down and killing Nazis, would we see perhaps any sort of backlash to that?I know that there was a bit, the smallest bit of controversy from it in the past, but we'll have to see if that gets brought up again with Wolfenstein, if Wolfenstein 3 is indeed in the works."
"If it's not, MachineGames is likely going to be moving on to something else that's very exciting, but we're not fully for sure yet on what MachineGames is working on next, but as I said, they've just finished Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, so it'll likely be some time before we see what they're up to, but let me know what you think they should be working on."
"Let me know what you'd like to see in a new Wolfenstein game.Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news.Goodbye."